Wellness & Fitness How to manage depression after pregnancy

The birth of a baby can result in depression. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By DR STEVE MUTISO

More by this Author

The birth of a baby can trigger a myriad of different emotions from excitement and joy to fear and anxiety. But it can also result in something you might not expect – depression.

Here is what you should know about postpartum depression and its management.

What is postpartum depression?

Postpartum depression (PPD) starts within six weeks after delivery. It’s usually the same disease as depression but it is brought about by recent pregnancy-related events.

It is important to understand that in some cases, it can sometimes start before delivery.

How different is it from normal depression?

The symptoms are not different from normal depression, however, PPD is brought about by a pregnancy-related event.

What are the risk factors and signs of postpartum depression?

Many risk factors exist for PPD. The biggest one is a history of having depression whether it was PPD or depressive illness. Traumatic life events during pregnancy or after delivery are a contributing factor.

These may be non-pregnancy related like recent bereavement or even an abusive spouse. Traumatic events related to delivery can also predispose one to PPD, including excessive bleeding after delivery, delivery of a baby who is not doing well or even delivery via emergency surgery.

Other risk factors include delivering at a young age – usually below 25 years, being a single mother, having a family history of PPD, intimate partner violence, fear of childbirth and having sleep disturbances around the time of delivery.

It’s important to note that these risk factors are not specific to just PPD but depression in general.

Is age a factor, especially for those delivering late?

Delivering in the late motherhood years is not a risk factor. This seems to be especially higher in women delivering before 25 years.

Other factors that are related to the young age that predispose one to PPD include a single marital status, unwanted or unintended pregnancy and poor financial status.

How does it manifest?

The symptoms of PPD are similar to those of depression. They include having a depressed mood nearly all day and most of the days, diminished interest or pleasure in almost all activities, insomnia or hypersomnia, feelings of worthlessness and recurrent thoughts about death.

These symptoms usually affect the individuals functioning, lead to distress, and cannot be attributed to any other medical condition, medication or substance abuse.

Is there an adverse form of this condition?

The adverse form of PPD is when the symptoms are severe leading to severe anxiety about motherhood, impairment of proper care of the new baby and in its worst form suicidal thoughts and thoughts about harming the new baby.

These adverse forms echo the importance of trying to pick out mothers who may have developed it to prevent their occurrence.

Does postpartum depression affect men?

By definition, PPD cannot affect men. However, partners of women affected by PPD can also develop depression related to seeing their intimate partner suffering and not being able to help.

This is why most of the counselling sessions are usually for the couple and not for the woman who is suffering from PPD.

How is postpartum depression managed?

PPD is managed with various modalities. In its mild forms, it involves what is known as psychotherapy which involves ‘counselling’ sessions with a psychiatrist or psychologist to aid the mother in dealing with the feelings that lead to the PPD.

In more severe forms, psychotherapy is combined with medications that elevate one’s mood or help treat other symptoms like insomnia.

Usually, a psychiatrist and/or a psychologist offer these treatment modalities.

How can I support a person exhibiting postpartum depression signs?

The most important support you can offer a person exhibiting symptoms of PPD includes offering them support in social aspects that may be bearing down on them, offering to help with care of the baby when the mother is overwhelmed and most importantly arranging for them to be reviewed by their obstetrician to enable screening for PPD.

Early detection and starting of treatment have been shown to quicken the recovery process and reduce the adverse form of the disease.

When should I see a doctor?

If you’re feeling depressed and exhibiting the symptoms listed above after your baby’s birth, you may be reluctant or embarrassed to admit it.

But it is important to contact your doctor as soon as possible for assessment and management.

In conclusion, PPD is a disease like any other and any woman is at risk of developing it.

However, certain risk factors seem to increase its occurrence and proper support and early detection reduces the harms that the disease can bring about.

Dr Mutiso is a consultant obstetrician gynaecologist at Aga Khan University Hospital.