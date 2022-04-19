Health & Fitness Is experiencing pain during sex normal?

By GRACE WAIRIMU

More by this Author Summary The inability to enjoy a physical connection with their partner can leave a person with deep emotional pain alongside their physical pain.

Pelvic pain during sex is a common condition that we can help our patients manage & treat.

Painful sex is any pain or discomfort that prevents you from becoming aroused or engaging in sexual activity.

Experiencing pain during sex can be a devastating condition for many women. The inability to enjoy a physical connection with their partner can leave a person with deep emotional pain alongside their physical pain.

If you have experienced any of the symptoms associated with painful sex, it’s important to remember that you are not alone! Pelvic pain during sex is a common condition that we can help our patients manage & treat.

Experiencing pain during sex can come in different combinations of symptoms which include:-

• An aching feeling in your pelvic region

• Sharp or stabbing sensations in the genitals or bowels

• Painful, uncontrollable muscle spasms

• Pain when inserting/removing tampons

• Inability to become or stay aroused

• Inability to produce natural lubricant

While experiencing pain during sex may sound like it’s a strictly gynecological problem, it should come as no surprise that your pelvic health plays a direct role as well.

If you are unsure of where your pelvic floor muscles are, they are the ones that you would tighten if you wanted to quickly stop urinating for some reason.

A little bit of tension is necessary for these muscles to do their jobs. This includes maintaining a healthy blood flow to the pelvic organs (such as the genitals).

Too much (or too little) tension and blood flow to the pelvic muscles can cause issues like an inability to support normal genital function or become aroused.

Often, symptoms such as dry, uncomfortable sex or repeated bladder infections are an early sign that an underlying pelvic condition. If this is the case, you will likely notice the symptoms becoming more painful or potentially even new symptoms appearing over time.

The symptoms and conditions associated with painful sex are not uncommon. In most cases, the issues are treatable and benefit significantly from pelvic floor therapy alongside any additional treatment the patient may require.

While it can be uncomfortable to talk about, nobody should ever feel too embarrassed to talk to a pelvic health specialist about their symptoms.

You are not alone. Confronting these conditions as soon as possible is the best way to get back to enjoying your sex life while minimising any potential long-term damage.

Pelvic pain issues are complicated and unique to everyone. By considering all aspects of your pelvic health, a pelvic floor physical therapist can help determine the cause of your pain.