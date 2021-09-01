Health & Fitness Measuring performance in hospitals

Effective management of a healthcare facility requires a diagnostic analysis that gives a 360 degrees view of the important questions that need to be answered in the measurement of the critical aspects. PHOTO | POOL

By KEVIN WW ROMBOSIA

More by this Author

A recent while back, I engaged in a tete-a-tete with a healthcare manager of a major hospital in Kenya. In it, he decried the arbitrary manner in which hospital performance is measured and analysed.

He noted a non-predictable decision-making system that is largely directed by the whims of the moment — periodically oscillating between financial analyses, client satisfaction surveys, cost-effectiveness, clinical quality and employee satisfaction, among others.

This made me enlighten him about the novel realm of hospital performance measurement, diagnosis and analysis for enhanced healthcare management.

Whereas other industries such as manufacturing and processing have, over time, meticulously standardised their approaches for measuring performance through management tools such as balanced scorecards, hospitals have lagged. Balanced scorecards address customer, growth, internal processes and financial perspectives.

The model for diagnostic analysis and measurement of hospital performance that was developed by Prof Mila Georgieva, a Bulgarian researcher, is a great example of a management tool that seeks to resolve this management migraine.

According to the model, the important variables for hospital performance measurement include client satisfaction, effectiveness, clinical quality, financial perspectives, personnel management, resources, internal processes, innovation, external micro-environment and macro-environment and benefits for society.

Effective management of a healthcare facility requires a diagnostic analysis that gives a 360 degrees view of the important questions that need to be answered in the measurement of the critical aspects.