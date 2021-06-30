Health & Fitness Novel treatment for resistant depression

Depression is a mood disorder of a persistent feeling of sadness and loss of interest. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By SARAH OOKO

Depression is among the leading types of mental illnesses in Kenya.

It is a mood disorder of a persistent feeling of sadness and loss of interest.

Other common symptoms of depression include sleep problems, increased fatigue, feeling worthless, suicidal thoughts, difficulty thinking or concentrating and changes in appetite.

The condition can lead to a variety of emotional and physical problems that decrease people’s ability to function effectively at work and at home.

Most cases of depression can successfully be treated through medication, counselling (talk therapy) or a combination of both.

But in a few individuals, symptoms of the condition usually persist even after they benefit from such interventions.

These patients are considered to have treatment-resistant depression and will usually require alternative solutions to get better.

A common alternative is Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT). It involves a brief electrical stimulation of the brain while the patient is under anaesthesia to help relieve depressive symptoms.

When this approach fails, doctors are usually at a loss over what else can be done to help affected individuals recover.

A new study published in the Science Translational Medicine Journal offers new insights into a novel treatment approach.

It indicates that a mixture of oxygen and nitrous oxide — commonly known as laughing gas — can improve symptoms of people grappling with the condition.

During the study, the researchers from the Washington University School of Medicine demonstrated that one hour of breathing in the laughing gas could rapidly improve depression symptoms.

"A large percentage of patients don't respond to standard antidepressant therapies. And it's very important to find therapies to help these patients. That we saw rapid improvements in many such patients in the study suggests nitrous oxide may help people with really severe, resistant depression," said Dr Charles Conway, a senior author of the study and professor of psychiatry at Washington University.

The researchers noted that whereas standard antidepressants often take weeks to improve a person’s symptoms, nitrous oxide tends to improve symptoms within hours when effective.

During the study, the researchers sought to determine the impact of different doses of nitrous oxide among patients with treatment-resistant depression.

They did this by assessing 24 patients involved in the study who received three different types of treatment for depression about one month apart.

In the first session, patients breathed gas for an hour that was 50 percent nitrous oxide. In the second treatment plan, they were exposed to a solution of 25 percent nitrous oxide.

A third treatment (placebo), involved breathing only oxygen.

The results of the study showed that nitrous oxide, both at 25 percent and in a 50-50 percent mixture with oxygen, improved depression in 17 of those study participants.

The differences between a 25 percent mix and a 50 percent mix mainly involved how long the antidepressant effects lasted.

Whereas the 50 percent dosage had greater antidepressant effects two weeks after treatment, the 25 percent dose was associated with fewer adverse events, the most common of which was feeling nauseated. "Some patients experience side effects — it's a small subset, but it's very real. And the main one is that some people get nauseated," said Dr Conway said.

“But in our study, only when people got the 50 percent dose did they experience nausea. When they received 25 percent nitrous oxide, no one developed nausea. And that lower dose was just about as effective as the higher dose at relieving depression.”