Wellness & Fitness Overtalking, undertalking as symptoms of mental illness

A high number of Kenyans are increasingly being diagnosed with mental health. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By MARION SITAWA

More by this Author

We all sometimes talk too much and other times, too little. However, when speech changes that one who overtalks, talks less and repeats herself or himself, it may signal mental illness.

A high number of Kenyans are increasingly being diagnosed with mental health.

The latest Kenya Demographic Health Survey shows about 27 percent of Kenyan women aged 15 to 49, suffer from depression or anxiety and are under treatment.

While men aged 15-49 suffer mental illness, with only 21 percent receiving medication.

So when should you worry when a loved one overtalks or undertalk?

The quality of speech varies with an individual’s character. Most people tend to naturally talk too much from childhood while others adopt a quiet and conserved behaviour.

When speech output is a concern?

Dr Boniface Chitayi, a psychiatrist and the President of the Kenya Psychiatric Association (KPA) says, although this is a symptom, one should not rush to conclude that a change of speech signals mental illness.

Look at a person's character. Is there a behaviour change? For instance, someone who has recently been retrenched, lost a loved one, going through a court case or divorce among other emotional factors may keep quiet because they are grieving. It does not mean them having a mental breakdown.

However, if someone has been talking spontaneously, then all of a sudden they start responding with one word or keeping quiet, it’s a characteristic called ‘poverty of speech’.

It may be an indication they are suffering from something that is affecting their thought process. They could be suffering from depression.

Substance use can also be a cause. Some substances stimulate the brain causing someone to talk too much and those that suppress the brain like alcohol, can reduce the rate at which people talk.

People with autism and bipolar disorder also have communication issues.

Autistic people can find it difficult to transition from one conversation to another. Their communication is generally poor with limited or excess language vocabulary. Their brain tends to process things either at a faster or slower rate which makes management of speech a crisis. Some autistic people are nonverbal, but others can be highly talkative.

In conditions like this, children develop delayed speech and eventually, when they start talking they will have a limited vocabulary adaptation.

Bipolar disorder on the other hand causes extreme mood swings, from emotional lows such as depression to emotional highs called mania, which is less severe.

In some cases, those with bipolar disorder become wordier, and their speech comes with more pressure. This is driven by the brain processing too many thoughts that come at a high speed so they are in need to get words out. The person may jump from one topic to another which may make less sense.

How can we manage speech changes?

When a loved one talks too much or too little because of mental illness, find ways of accommodating their character.

In a question of culture, you can find a respectful way of adopting communication that will suit both ends. There are ways people are corrected at a community level i.e. whether it’s at a workplace, home or in a school, there are norms in every place as per their culture of communication.

When the speech change persists, get an evaluation from a psychiatrist.

When a doctor assesses a patient for mental illness, they look at many factors besides speech. However, Dr Chitayi says it is better to take suspicions seriously at an early stage than ignore symptoms which may end up in a more severe health condition.

→[email protected]