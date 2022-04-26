Health & Fitness Right mindset can tame weight gain

Healthy eating habits and an active lifestyle tame weight gain. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By FRANK NJENGA

We put on weight because we eat more than we burn by way of calories.

QUESTION: How can I control weight gain psychologically?

***

The question you have asked is one of the most critical matters that currently occupies the minds and energy of medical experts across the globe.

The World Health Organisation estimates that four million people die of obesity-related conditions each year.

The rate of this problem all over the world continues to increase even as some experts estimate that up to 50 percent of Americans are overweight. Michelle Obama, was one of the most visible advocates in the field of child obesity, following the realisation that her two daughters were slowly putting on weight.

To understand the complexity of the question you have put before us today, we must first address the basics.

Other than humans, do other animals suffer from obesity, and if not why are humans suffering from this condition?

The other important question is whether our ancestors, the hunters and gatherers suffered from obesity, and if not, why not? In other words, what is it about our current lifestyles that are causing us this major problem?

Beyond these fascinating questions, we must also seek answers to the question of the interaction between what we eat and how much exercise we do or do not do and how this question relates to the whole question of obesity.

In other words, in discussing the question of obesity, what is more important, is how much you eat or is it a matter of how much exercise you do or do not do?

Before you venture to answer this simple question, you must tell us the evidence to support your opinion and more importantly the scientific underpinnings of your opinion. It is not as simple a question as you might think.

As you answer this question, you must seek to know what tells humans, we have had enough to eat at a particular time. How do we know that we must now stop eating?

In other words, what are the physiological mechanisms that switch off the hunger pangs that drove us to eat in the first place? As we answer this question, let us look around nature and attempt to find birds, gazelles and even leopards that are obese.

If we do not find any (outside captivity) what conclusions must we draw on this most complex of human subjects? Why are other animals not obese and yet some seem to eat all the time?

To what extent, therefore, must we blame the genes we got from our parents and to what extent can we blame the environment that encourages us to consume copious amounts of sugary and unhealthy fast foods?

Having answered all these questions, we can now address the matter you have brought to us and see what ways exist, to control this problem by regular exercise. As we do that, we must draw your attention to the fact that in some instances, the problem of obesity is the result of medical conditions.

Some drugs used in the treatment of psychosis are sometimes the reason for the obesity while medical conditions such as the Prader-Willie Syndrome is a genetic disorder. Other endocrine diseases are responsible for the rapid sometimes, life-threatening weight gain.

As you can see, the question of the control of weight through exercise is more complex than one would like it to be, but that is the nature of medical practice today.

A few facts might help you better understand the issue at hand.

The first is the simple fact that we put on weight because we eat more than we burn by way of calories. If you keep this fact in mind, then all your strategies must be aimed at achieving this simple goal.

As you can see, however, we as humans are dealing with a problem of evolutionary proportions in that as we evolved, those who could “save fats” in their bodies were favoured by evolutionary forces, in times of global scarcity of food!

Is this the only explanation? Most certainly not. Many other factors lead us to obesity, including not exercising enough.

A study that compared bus drivers and conductors in London, found that conductors, who are on the move all day are better off health-wise than the drivers who sit in their buses all day. The same could be said about the matatu touts compared to the drivers.

All said, however, the level of physical activity is critical to one’s health and concerning obesity.

Indirectly, therefore, and within all the caveats placed above regarding the debate on obesity, it is possible to influence body weight using psychological methods.