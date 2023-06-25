Wellness & Fitness Supporting your wife through postnatal depression

Postnatal depression is common and affects about 10-15 percent of mothers. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By FRANK NJENGA

Question: My wife changed weeks after our son was born. First it was me, no intimacy. Then she leaves the baby under the househelp all the time. She is now neglecting herself. What is going on?

Your description of the condition of your wife makes it probable that she is, like 10-15 percent of mothers going through postnatal depression.

Following childbirth, about half of all mothers go through “baby blues” which, in most cases consists of feeling tearful and overwhelmed, a condition that lasts no more than two to four days. What your wife seems to have is a more protracted condition that usually starts a few days or even weeks/months after delivery.

In a sense, what your question demands is that we look at the whole question of motherhood, and mental health.

We know for example that pregnancy in of itself predisposes women to increased risk of depression and anxiety. Part of the reason for this higher prevalence is the fact that in some instances, the pregnancy brings about mixed feelings and is not, as some people are led to believe always a happy event. In truth, there are many pregnancies that are not planned.

However, even with planned pregnancy, the physical and mental changes associated with the pregnancy can lead to mixed feelings that might include financial concerns, outcome of the marriage for example will be the baby be normal among others.

The hormonal changes of pregnancy and the postnatal period are also responsible for some the mood challenges. Postnatal depression is more than these minor conditions and is a well-recognised and sometimes a serious condition, as seems to be the case for your wife.

The availability of adequate support during and after pregnancy are other important considerations during this time as they determine in some cases what the outcome will be for the mother, baby, and indeed intimate relationships as illustrated in your question.

For example, we know that postnatal depression is more common in women who have inadequate social support. An expectant woman estranged from the father of the baby she is carrying is more likely to suffer the condition than one with the full support of a partner.

On the other hand, a difficult pregnancy with serious complications including long periods of hospitalisation, isolation, and pain, are also more likely to be followed by such complications. One study in Uganda found that women with hostile mothers in-law faired off worse than those with supportive mothers in-law.

The symptoms you have described in the case of your wife are typical of the condition. Contrary to the natural expectation, the woman with postnatal depression, finds her baby to be a bother and she is unable to feel the natural bond or connection expected of a mother to her baby.

At a mother and baby unit a few years ago, we saw a 32-year-old first-time mother who brought herself to our care because of constant thoughts of harming the baby. In addition, she felt very sad, was tearful most of the time, and could not sleep at night.

She recognised that she was very irritable, in which context she could not keep house-helps, which made a difficult situation worse. Her husband had found comfort in another woman, and she had been left to the care of her not so friendly in-laws.

She constantly imagined how best to kill the baby. Would it be best to suffocate, or better to give the baby some poison or even starve the baby to death. Her sense of inadequacy became more severe when her breasts dried up and she produced no more milk. (Stress has this effect in some mothers).

That she submitted herself to care early, without doubt saved her life and that of the baby, in that she had often times planned to kill herself after the intended death of the baby.

Two weeks in hospital changed her life and that of her family and in particular the baby, who put on weight rapidly after the mother was given medication and was able to produce milk once again, a fact that made her feel more adequate as a mother.

Her husband came back on the scene and was helped to better understand postnatal depression and the fact that his wife did not hate him as she had said but was going through a common complication of motherhood.

For her part, the new mother started to feel better as she ate and slept all night, thanks to the support of the nursing staff, and the better she become the more she felt closer to her baby.

As you can see from this story, there is hope beyond postnatal depression and all you must now do is to get you wife to medical care.

Dr Njenga is a psychiatrist and mental health consultant and author of several scientific papers and books.