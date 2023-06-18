Wellness & Fitness Tech and mental health: The good, the bad, and the ugly

Technology has revolutionised the way we live, work, and communicate. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By NJERI JOMO

More by this Author

Technology has revolutionised the way we live, work, and communicate. From smartphones to social media, we are more connected than ever before.

But what is the impact of technology on mental health? Let’s explore the relationship, both the positive and negative effects.

The Good

Technology has unlocked a new frontier in mental health treatment, management, and support. Mental health apps, for example, are providing individuals with convenient and anonymous treatment options.

Additionally, online communities and support groups are fostering a sense of security and providing safe platforms for people to discuss different topical issues on how to improve mental health.

Technology is also offering a powerful tool for therapy. Teletherapy, or online therapy, has become increasingly popular in recent years, allowing individuals to access mental health services from the comfort of their own homes.

This greatly benefits individuals who live in remote areas or have difficulty accessing in-person therapy.

The Bad

While technology can be a valuable tool for promoting mental health, it can also have adverse effects. Social media, for example, is linked to increased levels of anxiety, depression, and loneliness.

A recent report by Social Media Consumption in Kenya noted that social media platforms have a reinforcing nature and can push anybody into mental health problems.

The constant comparison to others and pressure to present a perfect life online is resulting in negative mental health outcomes.

Technology is also addictive. The constant notifications, alerts, and updates can create a sense of urgency and lead to feelings of anxiety and stress.

Research has shown that excessive use of technology can even change the brain's structure, leading to decreased attention span and poor impulse control.

A 2020 survey by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics found that 53 percent of respondents experience stress due to excessive use of mobile phones and the internet.

The Ugly

Finally, technology can have some downright ugly effects on mental health. Cyberbullying, for example, can be a devastating experience for young people.

The anonymity of the internet can embolden bullies and make it difficult for victims to escape harassment.

The relationship between technology and mental health is complex and multifaceted. While technology can be a powerful tool for promoting mental health and well-being, it can also have negative effects.

As we continue to navigate the intersection of technology and mental health, it's important to practice mindful technology use.

To do this, limit the amount of time spent on screens to ensure a healthy balance. Additionally, do not allow technology to replace human connections.

Social connections and good mental health are closely intertwined. Research has shown that social relationships stave off feelings of loneliness while lowering the rates of anxiety and depression.

Finally, be mindful of the information you consume online. Avoid social media sites that can contribute to anxiety and stress.

By being mindful of our technology use and seeking out evidence-based resources, we can harness the power of technology to promote mental health and well-being.

Ms Njomo is CEO, Jubilee Health.