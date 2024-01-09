Wellness & Fitness To your New Year resolutions, add high vegetable, fruit diet

A woman preparing food ingredients for cooking. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

For many Kenyans, the start of a new year is the perfect time to turn a new page and make new resolutions. It often feels like a fresh start and a great opportunity to change bad habits and establish new routines in one’s life. We suggest that one of those resolutions be a serious look at what we feed our bodies.

To boost growth, development and future well-being, a range of diverse fruits and vegetables should form part of all our regular meals.

A diet rich in fruits and vegetables can help lower blood pressure, reduce the risk of cardiovascular illnesses, such as heart disease and stroke, prevent some types of cancer, and lower the risk of eye and digestive problems. Non-starchy vegetables and fruits, like apples, pears and green leafy vegetables may even promote weight loss.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) 2019, insufficient intake of fruit and vegetables led to about 3.9 million deaths worldwide in 2017, and also 14 percent of gastro-intestinal cancer-related deaths.

The WHO recommends that adults should consume at least five servings of fruits and vegetables per day, excluding starchy vegetables.

Recent preliminary data from the Global Diet Quality (GDQ) project by the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (Gain) revealed that only 65 percent of Kenyans consume dark green leafy vegetables. Despite a 46 percent increase in Kenya’s GDP over the past 15 years, vegetable consumption has remained far below the WHO's recommended daily intake of 400g of fruits and vegetables per person. This worrying trend results in micronutrient challenges in the country.

Diversifying vegetable consumption is paramount in addressing the malnutrition crisis and reducing the burden of various health-related diseases in the country.

Dark green leafy vegetables, such as managu (black nightshade), terere (amaranth), kale and spinach are powerhouses of essential vitamins and minerals, like iron and calcium and vitamins A and C.

Vitamin A-rich vegetables, such as carrots and orange fleshed sweet potatoes, contribute significantly to eye health and overall immunity. Diverse vegetables also offer a range of antioxidants, fibre and micronutrients vital for maintaining good health.

Eating a rainbow of green, yellow, orange, red or purple fruit and vegetables can help keep us healthy, while adding variety, taste and texture to our diets.

Vegetables also act as essential ingredients in various dishes, complementing starchy staples, legumes and animal-source foods.

Mr Musembi and Ms Nyaugo work at the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (Gain) as communications manager and senior technical specialist- food systems and nutrition, respectively.

They can be included into different cuisines, enhancing both taste and nutritional value. From stir-fries to salads and soups to stews, vegetables can be creatively combined with different foods to create delicious and wholesome meals. Mixing them with staple foods create balanced and nutritious dishes, while promoting healthy eating habits among individuals of all ages.

Vegetables, especially African leafy vegetables, are well adapted to local climates, and are more resilient to diseases compared to other vegetables. They grow very fast, especially the amaranth, African nightshade, cowpea and spider plants, and can all be harvested three to four weeks after planting. Vegetables don’t need a lot of space to produce hence can be established behind our kitchens, balconies or verandas using locally available materials such as pots, plastic containers, or old tyres.

Nutritionists recommend that half of your plate should contain a range of fruits and vegetables. As we set our new year resolutions, let’s aim to include consumption of diverse fruits and vegetables in our daily diets for a healthier, better nourished and economically productive Kenya.

These nutrient-rich plants play a pivotal role in improving overall dietary patterns and combating micronutrient deficiencies.

Dr Nguli and Dr Njenga are policy analysts at Kippra