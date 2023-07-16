Wellness & Fitness Understanding the connection between flat feet and back pain

Flat feet can be a significant contributor to back pain affecting many individuals in Kenya. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By THOMAS SHIRANYA

Are you suffering from back pain and have flat feet? You are not alone. Flat feet, also known as pes planus, is a common condition characterised by the absence of the arch in the foot.

When left untreated, it can lead to altered movement patterns, muscle imbalances, and increased stress in certain areas, resulting in back pain and discomfort.

At the Chiropractic & Physiotherapy Health Centre in Kenya, we provide effective solutions for individuals with flat feet.

In this article, we will delve into the connection between flat feet and back pain, offering insights and highlighting the treatments available to help you find relief.

Understanding Flat Feet and its Impact: Flat feet cause an altered alignment and function of the feet, legs, and lower back.

In Kenya, where a large portion of the population experiences flat feet, it is crucial to recognise the potential connection between this condition and back pain.

When the arches of the feet are absent, the entire foot contacts the ground, leading to overpronation—an excessive inward rolling of the foot.

This sets off a chain reaction throughout the body, affecting the alignment and function of the knees, hips, and lower back, ultimately resulting in back pain and discomfort.

According to a recent survey, findings emphasise the significance of addressing flat feet as a potential cause of back pain in people with flat feet.

Effective Solutions: At Chiropractic and Physiotherapy Health Centre, we offer specialized care to alleviate back pain caused by flat feet. Our experienced team of chiropractors and physiotherapists can provide tailored treatment options to meet your specific needs. Here are some of the effective solutions to consider:

Custom Orthotics: Custom-made orthotics that offer optimal support and alignment for your flat feet.

These orthotics help reduce compensations and imbalances, alleviating stress on the lower back and promoting improved function.

Physical Therapy: Our skilled physiotherapists will design a comprehensive exercise programme to stretch and strengthen the muscles in your feet, legs, and lower back.

These exercises are aimed at improving overall function and reducing pain and discomfort.

Lifestyle modifications: Our team will guide you on adopting healthy habits and lifestyle modifications that can support your recovery.

This may include footwear recommendations, postural corrections, and ergonomic adjustments to reduce strain on your back.

The bottom line

Flat feet can be a significant contributor to back pain affecting many individuals in Kenya. By understanding the connection between flat feet and back pain and seeking appropriate treatment, you can alleviate pain and discomfort, improving your overall function and quality of life.

Don’t let flat feet hold you back any longer – visit our clinic and embark on your journey towards a pain-free back.

Thomas Shiranya is a Physical Therapist at Chiropractic & Physiotherapy Health Centre.