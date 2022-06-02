Health & Fitness Weight-loss surgery uptake in Kenya rises: Who qualifies?

By Mercy Simiyu

Most people have spent their life going through thin and fat phases. It is this desire to have a trim or healthy body that has seen several experts pitch tent in Kenya.

Almantas Maleckas, a professor of surgery at Lithuania University of Health Sciences and now a bariatric surgeon in Nairobi is among the doctors that are seeing an increase in the number of Kenyans queuing at weight-loss clinics or making inquiries.

Gastric bypass, also known as weight loss surgery, although growing, Dr Maleckas says, is underutilised in Kenya,

“The uptake is quite impressive. We have done over 50 patients in less than a year so far,” he said during an interview with BDLife at Nairobi South Hospital.

More Kenyan women are doing the weight-loss surgery that costs from Sh850,000 than men, he says.

However, not everybody can qualify for the surgery. One must have a body mass index (BMI) of over 40 if they do not have a chronic disease. If one is diabetic, hypertensive, or has infertility issues, knee injuries and is overweight, their BMI must be about 35 for them to qualify for the weight loss surgery.

“For patients to qualify for the surgery, we must look at the body mass index (BMI). To estimate your BMI, divide your weight by the square of your height,” Dr Maleckas says.

If your weight is 40 to 50 kilogrammes more than your ideal weight, you find it hard to do daily activities, then surgery is also recommended.

“With this kind of weight, it becomes difficult to lose it with just diet and sports,” he said.

On why he is seeing a higher percentage of women doing the weight-loss surgery than men, he says: “When a man is overweight, people consider him to be strong. With that mentality, they finally do surgery only when they start getting diseases.”

Women care about how they look like. Looking good is an incentive but sometimes we get those who want to deal with diseases such as blood pressure that are associated with obesity.

After the surgery, one must also continue exercising, avoid sugars and eat more protein than carbohydrates, because they can easily gain weight.

Are there risks?

“Every surgery has its risks, but if the weight loss surgery is done by small incisions called laparoscopy (which allows smaller abdominal incisions) recovery is fast,” Dr Maleckas said.

The complications associated with the surgery include bleeding and obstruction.

In the West, the procedure has become a quick fix because patients automatically lose weight regardless of their eating habits.

“In Europe and the US, this type of surgery is booming, people are doing these surgeries because when people lose weight they socialise more, get confident, become more mobile, they work… The surgery is life-changing but you have to be prepared mentally, psychologically,” he said.

