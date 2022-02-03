Health & Fitness Why palliative care is necessary for all patients

By DR JOHN WERU

More by this Author Summary For a long time now, palliative care has been misunderstood to be tailored for cancer patients and patients at their end-stage life.

However, Dr John Weru, a consultant palliative medicine physician at Aga Khan University Hospital offers some insight into on who qualifies for it.

For a long time now, palliative care has been misunderstood to be tailored for cancer patients and patients at their end-stage life. However, Dr John Weru, a consultant palliative medicine physician at Aga Khan University Hospital offers some insight into on who qualifies for it.

What is palliative care?

Palliative care is involves managing patients at any age who are experiencing severe, or complex symptoms due to any life-limiting, or serious illness.

Contrary to what most people believe, palliative care is not for the very last days of a patient’s life. Depending on their circumstances, a person may access palliative care for years, months, weeks or days.

What diseases require palliative care?

These include cancer, dementia, advanced lung disease, heart, kidney, or liver disease, stroke and other neurological diseases, muscular dystrophy, HIV/Aids and other degenerative, or deteriorating conditions related to aging.

Who is involved in palliative care?

Palliative care aims to improve and maintain quality of life for the patient so as to enable them to live as actively as possible as they go through the experience of these illnesses.

As such the patient and the family form the core unit of focus in palliative care. The palliative care team consists of but is not limited to doctors, nurses, social workers, counselling psychologist, dieticians and volunteers.

How essential is communication in palliative care?

Timely, quality patient and family communication and updates are key to having the patient know their diagnosis, likely disease trajectory and the assistance they can get from their teams.

This also enables the patient and family make crucial decisions regarding the type and level of care that they wish to receive. More often, palliative care teams hold family conferences for this purpose.

The importance of these interactions cannot be ignored as commonly the patient, or families are not aware of what to expect after disease cure is ruled out.

Although the patient should be the primary recipient of information regarding their disease, the family knowledge goes a long way in enhancing shared decision making and having clear goals of any care being provided.

Controlling pain.

Experiencing pain and other symptoms when going through a life-limiting illness is very distressing not only to the patient but also to the family.

Pain is the most feared reported symptom. In palliative care, individualistic pain assessment and treatment is offered to encompass a multidisciplinary approach to this symptom.

Patient and family education on the cause, the treatment being given, and the options available is key to effective and efficient pain treatment.

Planning for the future

Planning for the future is an important concept that all human beings face. Palliative care allows for planning to ensure the patient and their family experience the best quality of life and support possible throughout the illness trajectory.

These plans could entail where the patient wants to be taken care of, what level of care they would wish given to them, who they would wish to make decisions for them when they are not capable of doing so, who is the next of kin etc.

Advance care planning therefore forms an important component of quality palliative care. With these in place, patient’s preferences are clear, goals of care are explicit and conflicts regarding decision making are avoided.

Ensuring confidentiality, privacy and independence of the patient.

There is no time in a patient’s life that these three are threatened than when faced with a life-limiting illness.

As everyone who knows the patient struggles “to do the best” for them, lots of information regarding the patient may be shared without proper consent, or knowledge of the patient and family.

In palliative care, protecting these core tenets around a patient are considered part and parcel of the team’s responsibility.

Emotional, spiritual and social well-being.

The holistic approach of care espoused in palliative care is only met if these facets of a human being are taken care of. In finding meaning in what they are going through, patients and families are able to cope and accommodate the new challenge .

Which is the best site for palliative care?

Palliative care can be provided at the patient’s home, at a hospital, a hospice or a palliative care unit. As the attention in palliative care is the patient and the family, home settings are becoming more and more preferred for provision of palliative care.

Patients and families are accepting this as the site of care at this crucial point in their lives.

Why is the home becoming the preferred site for palliative care?

As the home is the normal environment of the patient, the family is able to spend more time with the patient thus allowing the crucial role families play, more independence is assured to the patient, more attention is paid to them rather than to the disease and the low cost of care at home compared to hospital settings.

Patients usually report that being taken care of at home is the best decision they ever made on their healthcare.

Palliative care is a basic human right

Palliative care is recognised as a basic human right and an important component of quality healthcare. Patients and families need to be made aware of the availability of palliative care services and how to access them.

It is the duty of the clinicians to do so and to give them full information regarding their illnesses and the available options so as to make informed decisions including opting for palliative care only without aggressive treatments.

It is also an obligation on all of us to make palliative care available, accessible and affordable- as a basic human right.