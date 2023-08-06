Wellness & Fitness Why you should not ‘crack’ or adjust your joints, spine

Chiropractic treatment helps ease joint and muscle pains, especially in the back and neck. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By NELLIE NTHIGA

Are you someone who ‘clicks’ or ‘pops’ their back, neck or other part of your body on purpose? We shall talk about what chiropractic adjustments are, why you may feel the need to ‘pop’ or ‘adjust’ yourself, why you should not do this, as well as what you can do instead!

A chiropractor is a licensed medical practitioner who focuses on caring for the nervous system, which consists of the brain, spine and the nerves that exit the spine and the musculoskeletal system consisting of muscles, joints, ligaments and tendons.

Chiropractic adjustments are performed to restore the movement of a joint and improve the function of that joint and the nervous system.

By improving the movement of a joint, there is less pressure building up — taking the pressure off nerves that exit the spine, as well as reducing the load on the surrounding musculature.

The ‘clicks’ and ‘pops’ you may hear during an adjustment are gases released from a joint, rather than the adjustment itself.

While it can be hard to not get caught up with the noises, chiropractors aim to restore movement and improve the function of a joint and the nervous system, which can still occur even without the noises!

Why may you feel the need to adjust your joints?

When a joint is restricted, you may get the urge to adjust it yourself to facilitate more movement and restore function.

Sounds good in theory, however, chiropractors are trained to find the specific areas where the adjustment is needed.

Most of the time when we force the adjustment ourselves, we are doing so to the wrong joints — it is the adjacent joints that ‘click’.

You will get that initial feeling of relief, but not long after you will likely have the urge to force an adjustment again. Why?

The joint that needs more movement is still an issue and what has happened is that you have put more movement into the adjacent joints, which can lead to hypermobility.

Is it okay if my body ‘clicks’ and ‘pops’ without me trying?

Sometimes, we will hear ‘clicks’ and ‘pops’ in our joints without trying or forcing it. There isn’t necessarily anything wrong with this unless it becomes painful.

However, sometimes it can be your body letting you know there’s a biomechanical issue in the area, so it can be a good idea to see a chiropractor, especially if it’s concerning you.

Why you shouldn’t adjust yourself or force a movement

Chiropractic adjustments are very specific to joints that need it, in a particular direction with varying force.

Especially with the spine, you are most likely adjusting the joints on either side of the joint that is restricted. Because the issue (the restriction) still exists, relief is only felt for a very short period.

Chiropractors train for five-six years to ensure the adjustments are performed safely on the individual.

When you adjust your spine or joints and force the movement you are at risk of doing it incorrectly and doing more damage than good. It is best to leave it to the professionals.

Instead of cracking yourself, you can stretch to release some stiffness in your spine without forcing an adjustment yourself. Also, see a chiropractor who will perform the adjustments both appropriately and safely.

Nthiga works at the Chiropractic & Physiotherapy Health Centre.