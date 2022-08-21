Wellness & Fitness Why your sex drive could be on a downward spiral

By FELIX OINDI

Question: Help! I'm a married man with low sexual appetite. I'm I normal?

Yes, you are normal. Low sex drive is a normal occurrence as one gets older. However, possible contributing factors need to be excluded before fully affirming that you are ok.

Low sexual drive is a reduced sexual appetite that has been present for a long time, usually six months. This can occur with erectile dysfunction which is the recurrent inability to achieve or sustain an erection of sufficient rigidity and duration for sexual intercourse. These two conditions can occur together or in isolation.

Sexual problems tend to increase as one gets older, becoming more pronounced from about 40. As one gets older, the frequency of sexual activity reduces while the occurrence of sexual problems increases.

Other causes

In addition to age, the other causes of low sexual drive and erectile dysfunction are cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, dyslipidemia, smoking, depression, and medication use. Erectile dysfunction (ED) can equally be caused by one of several medical conditions.

These include diabetes, hypertension, prostate cancer, kidney disease, obesity, venous leaks, and neurological problems such as Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s and multiple sclerosis. Use of some medications and injuries resulting from an accident can also cause ED.

How you can improve appetite

This is principally directed at identifying what the cause of the low sex drive is and coming up with a specific treatment. Both lifestyle modification (weight loss, physical activity) and medical management of cardiovascular risk factors can be effective in improving sexual function in some men.

Some medications (Phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors) can also be used as part of the initial treatment. If not responding to the above measures, vacuum-assisted erection devices can be used while severe cases can undergo surgical procedures such as having a penile prosthesis.

Dr Felix Oindi, a consultant obstetrician gynaecologist at Aga Khan University Hospital