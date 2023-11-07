Life & Work Here are strategies to help you resume work after a long break

By WANGU KANURI

Stepping back into the office after a refreshing break can feel like a whole new adventure. It's a mix of familiar faces and routines with a dash of 'What did I miss?' excitement.

As you settle back into your workspace, there's a blend of catching up and gearing up for what's ahead. You're refreshed, recharged, and perhaps a bit curious about the changes that occurred in your absence.

Reconnecting with your team, revisiting ongoing projects, and embracing the renewed energy of post-break productivity, it's time to make your mark once again.

To communicate or not?

Robert Sakayo, a Human Resource (HR) professional says that determining the type of leave an employee is at is key in establishing the type of communication needed when they are away.

"If an employee is on maternity leave and their baby experiences complications, it's crucial to inform their employer. They should communicate that after their leave ends, they may require an additional day or two off to attend to their child's medical appointments or even an extra month off," he explains.

If an employee is injured on the job, Mr Sakayo emphasises the importance of keeping the employer informed about the situation. Similarly, when an employee is on study leave, especially if it's sponsored by the employer, it's essential to regularly update them about the progress and timeline of the study period, including when they plan to return to work.

For regular leave, Mr Sakayo advises ensuring that all responsibilities are taken care of before departing. Additionally, if your role is critical and involves sensitive tasks, it's important to remain accessible for communication during your leave.

For such, it is smooth for them to re-enter work easily compared to those who were completely absent. However, Mr Sakayo aptly reminds employers that while everyone deserves a good break, it's also important to balance catching up with work and not letting it affect the company's flow.

"They should also be willing to receive constructive feedback on their performance even as they are still on the journey of reintegration."

Carrying on after leave

While it is unethical for employers to alter an employee's role during their leave, Daisy Kiprotich, an HR professional, suggests that if such a situation arises, the affected staff member should inquire about the reasons for this change.

"Do not blow things out of proportion despite you feeling justified to do so. Do not prob your colleagues about the circumstances that led to the change," she adds.

If the reasons are given and you need to assume a new role, take them up without displaying your emotions. It shows complacency on the employee's end if they do not familiarise themselves with the new way of doing work and are often slacking.

"If there was a new system introduced for doing reports, requesting training or asking for leave ensure you learn it. Do not use your leave as an excuse for not being up to speed," she offers.

Ms Kiprotich explains that employers often keep a close watch on their employees, as they are responsible for overseeing the company's activities and outcomes.

At the back of your mind, it is important to remember that the manager is not interested in your vacation stories or how it is difficult for you to wake up early morning but results.

The first thing you need to do once back to the office is read through all your emails if you had muted them and organise what you need to do as soon as possible. The approach is the same even when working remotely.

Ms Kiprotich, "A manager can copy you in an activity you are needed to do a day or two before you resume. It is prudent to go through your emails three days before to check whether there is something important needed from you as soon as you get there."

The rule of thumb in employment is to have a gatekeeper who keeps you informed on what is happening in the workplace. Ms Kiprotich recommends that for those in customer service or client management roles, it's important to inform clients in advance about your upcoming leave.

"Let them know a reliable trustworthy colleague will handle their inquiries in your absence, but assure them that you're also available if needed," she expounds. "If you have an inch of doubt about your colleague who maybe is competing with you for sales, do not relinquish your clients to them."

