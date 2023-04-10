Life & Work How effective is your firm's internal communication?

Well-managed internal communications that emphasise ethics, transparency, openness, listening, and upward communication are essential to successfully guiding employees through the change journey. ILLUSTRATION | SHUTTERSTOCK

By ANTOINETTE BONITA

More by this Author

In the era of social transformation, where businesses must contend with constantly evolving trends and rapid evolutions of technology tools, change is the new normal.

Employees are constantly asked to process and manage a lot of change, at a swift pace because businesses have to adapt to thrive. What’s more, they require a business strategy that makes use of the dynamics of the shifting social and economic climate and enables them to leverage them.

One thing is clear, the top-down, command-and-control corporate strategy and management is becoming a relic of the past. Gone are the days of vertically stratified management structures.

But what comes next?

And to accomplish this, modern business requires a workable change management strategy.

Longstanding research shows that communication during organisational change is a make-or-break factor in the success or failure of a new initiative. Well-managed internal communications that emphasise ethics, transparency, openness, listening, and upward communication are essential to successfully guiding employees through the change journey.

Also read: How is communication with your staff and other stakeholders?

So how exactly does this play out?

1. It helps keep people informed, builds awareness and support.

Here’s a shocker: people don’t like to be kept in the dark about things that can impact their lives. We like being in the know about the company we work for, the projects we’re working on, upcoming events, policy changes, and headcount changes among others. Proper internal communications help stakeholders understand what is changing, why, and how it will affect them. It delivers timely, consistent information to key people in the organisation about the change, preferably in a way that gets them involved and invested in the bigger picture and provides a mechanism to share feedback and ask questions.

2. It gives people a voice.

Internal communications are often thought of as top-down messaging; a string of directives by leaders for the employees. But it’s a two-way street. The lack of proper channels for communicating feedback, frustration, and even praise makes people feel voiceless. The fact of the matter is, everyone wants to feel heard, and that their opinions are valued.

This can be done by delegating messaging to representatives of each department in your company rather than depending solely on the HR department. This way, your people feel appreciated, listened to, and the value of that cannot be underestimated.

3. Internal communications keep people calm in times of crisis.

Things don’t always go as planned or envisioned. Sometimes, businesses are forced to restructure; mergers and acquisitions happen. This is when people need internal communications most. Remember the chaos that ensued when Elon Musk bought Twitter?

Announcements of impending structural changes, particularly in the case of layoffs, being transparent about what is happening, who is affected, and what the change means for the organisation requires sensitivity. People will have questions and internal communications create a safe space for these difficult-to-have conversations that can help sustain your organisation through tough times.

4. Internal communications create another dimension work.

We spend ⅓ of our lives at work, which is about 90,000 hours of our lives on average, yet for a lot of people, our jobs are painfully mundane. A chore to be marked off on our to-do list: attend the scheduled meetings, talk to a colleague or two - and that is if it's necessary - get our work done and book it immediately after the clock strikes 5pm. If we are being truthful, this kind of work style isn’t satisfying. We need to demand more from the workplace: a career rather than a job, one that fosters lifelong learning and personal growth. Consumers too want a relationship with their favorite brands and businesses, one that goes beyond simple transactions.

Ms Bonita is the Lead Communication Consultant at Commken Afrique. | [email protected]