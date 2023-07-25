Life & Work How leaders can use imagery to craft forward-looking vision

When managers overemphasise language and abstract rhetoric, it impedes leaders from crafting vivid visions. PHOTO | FOTOSEARCH

By SCOTT BELLOWS

In our relentless pursuits of innovation and excellence, firms run into an unfortunate paradox. Organisations strive for the future, yet struggle to delineate clear, compelling visions of it.

Famed researchers Jim Kouzes and Barry Posner long established that a leader’s ability to present a forward-looking vision of the future stands as one of the four most important leadership traits that managers must demonstrate to their followers.

But like farmers around the world who struggle to predict the rains, leaders grapple with abstract forecasts, leaving their followers in a haze of uncertainty.

Such a dilemma termed blurry vision bias’ by scholars Andrew Carton and Brian Lucas, poses an intriguing challenge.

The human mind, as we navigate our daily lives, engages in two cognitive processes. First, the meaning-based system is a ponderer of abstract thoughts. Second, the experience-based system is a painter of sensory experiences.

When leaders fixate on words and language, the first process dominates, overshadowing the second. Like a matatu driver-focused solely on the road ahead, they become oblivious to the world beyond the windshield.

When managers overemphasise language and abstract rhetoric, it impedes leaders from crafting vivid visions.

It is like describing the hustle of Nairobi’s Maasai Market without the vibrant colours, intricate crafts, and resonant chatter. Leaders miss the very elements that could bring their vision to life.

What could help leaders to escape the labyrinth of abstract rhetoric? According to the researchers, the answer lies in a unique cognitive exercise called mental time travel’.

Managers must harness simulated time travel to draw clearer visions. As managers, the challenge of overseeing teams, meeting targets and maintaining client relationships can be like traversing the busy streets of Mombasa during rush hour.

Amid such chaos, maintaining a clear, vivid vision becomes critical.

Carton and Lucas advocate a mental journey into the future. Imagine witnessing your organisation accomplishing its mission.

Visualise your teams working in harmony, and clients expressing satisfaction. Mental time travel activates the experience-based cognitive process. It breathes life into abstract visions, making them tangible and relatable.

Fear of compromising vision’s quality in this process? Rest assured. The approach does not dilute the vision’s achievability, specificity, or values. In fact, it enhances them. Please find the following two-paragraph examples.

The first example shows the standard poorly worded abstract blurry vision given by most chief executives: “Imagine our organisation as the leader of the local industry, offering superior customer service, expanding our reach and optimising our product portfolio. We aim to foster innovation, embrace digital transformation, and enrich our workplace culture. We will position ourselves to maximise shareholder value and become the preferred choice for our target market.”

Second, using the vivid mental time travel imagery method, please notice the difference here: “Picture our headquarters bustling with energy, as our dedicated teams design groundbreaking products, their screens filled with captivating, user-friendly interfaces.

Witness our delighted customers, their faces breaking into smiles as our service representatives solve their queries in record time.

Picture our logo illuminated on billboards across Kenya, a beacon of quality and trust. This dear team, is our envisioned future.”

Clearly, the second paragraph would motivate a team dramatically better than the first. Organisations, too, can also create vivid visions.

Large entities can learn that it is high time they encouraged leaders to embark on mental time travels.

As leaders and managers, we must ensure our visions do not bear the brunt of blurry unclear vision bias. Crafting vivid, compelling visions does not merely exist as a luxury, but rather harnessing the ability to enable employees to see a forward-looking future proves integral as a necessity for driving organisations forward.

Like altering a common route to bypass the inevitable Mombasa traffic, organisations need to tweak their leadership training modules, focusing less on obsession over word selection and more on painting vibrant verbal pictures.

Embracing such a shift may hold the key to casting off the blurry vision bias. It allows leaders to craft visions that not only clear the fog for employees but also inspire them towards a shared, vivid future. After all, humans hold a natural pro-past bias.

So, harness the bias. We romanticize our past experiences and achievements. A vivid, sensory-rich vision of the future can resonate with this natural human tendency.

It could make the future as enticing as our cherished past, driving us to work towards making it a reality.

Have a management or leadership issue, question, or challenge? Reach out to Dr Scott through @ScottProfessor on Twitter or on email at [email protected]