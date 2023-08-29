Life & Work How to find happiness in your toxic workplace

Thieves of your happiness at work could be your toxic managers, supervisors, or even stressful home environment. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By WANGU KANURI

More by this Author

In the midst of Monday blues, when the exit door seems more inviting than your desk, finding joy at work is like chasing a mirage.

Thieves of your happiness at work could be your toxic managers, supervisors, or even stressful home environment.

However, before you make that leap, consider this: sometimes, the key to happiness is not in the escape but in reshaping your perspective. You also cannot afford to burn bridges.

Subtle signs

Swaleh Shariff, a human resource and management consultant at FTL Consulting in Nairobi draws a vivid analogy, likening certain traits to the cryptic writing on the wall from Nebuchadnezzar's tale.

He suggests that, much like the ancient inscriptions, these characteristics often carry a profound, yet overlooked, message.

"They [people who are planning to quit] do not participate in meetings, they withdraw from tasks and assignments and do not go the extra mile for the employer," he says.

Furthermore, Mr Shariff says that these employees deliberately decline new assignments and choose not to work overtime.

"Most of the time, they appear absent-minded," he adds.

It could also be helpful to identify the causes of your professional discontent. “When you have a sense of malaise, you begin to question everything."

Read: Want to be happy? Here are 4 things that you must do

Strategies to find happiness

Mr Shariff and Elizabeth Biamah, an expert in human resources, concur that the responsibility of discovery is a joint effort, with each party contributing their part.

Ms Biamah observes that if colleagues are the source of discontent, you should establish and uphold boundaries to prevent office gossip.

"Be good at your craft so that you avoid being dragged into unnecessary workplace politics," she says.

Additionally, Ms Biamah points out that self-awareness shields you against unwanted views that can harm your sense of self-worth.

"Recognising your talents and strengths will enable you to refute and dismiss any negative perceptions about your abilities."

What employers can do

While outcomes are the lifeblood of an organisation, Mr Shariff notes that since employees are the backbone of any company, employers should regularly have staff engagement activities to assess their well-being.

"For instance, the surveys should enable the staff to give their opinion of things that are of concern to them," he explains.

The findings of these surveys should highlight to the employer the areas requiring attention, accompanied by specific action plans and definitive timelines for resolution.

"More often than not, topics concerning reward and recognition strategies arise. At least after every two years, it's recommended that companies reassess their compensation structures and conduct salary reviews," he elaborates.

This ensures they align with market benchmarks and that employees are placed in the appropriate salary bands.

However, Mr Shariff puts a caveat on the surveys, emphasising that they should be conducted externally and independently.

Employers should also evaluate the leadership within the organisation to ensure that those in senior management positions are suited for their roles.

"The evaluation is not to undermine their potential, but to build, enhance and enable quality leadership," he emphasises.

Mr Shariff notes that certain organisations are riddled with intense politics, often sparked by conflicting interests among senior managers or succession-related disputes.

Many employees find themselves trapped in this turmoil, leading to discontent. Nonetheless, it falls upon the employers to regulate and manage such internal politics.

Mr Shariff also notes that adhering to outdated policies can contribute to employee dissatisfaction. A prime example is the absence of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies.

Also read: Should employees get menstrual leave?

"In earlier times, employees faced discrimination based on race, gender, or ethnicity, which often led to them being overlooked for promotions and succession opportunities. However, with the creation of DEI policies, such employees are not overlooked."

What employees can do

Ms Biamah believes that self-care is at the heart of an employee's peak performance and happiness. One must invest in personal growth and well-being before diving into work to truly perform at their best.

This could include practices like meditation, physical exercise, a balanced diet, and engaging with uplifting podcasts.

"For instance, I fear horror movies and if I watch my subconscious will replay some scenes in my mind and that in turn will affect my productivity and how I relate with people throughout the day," she expounds.

Furthermore, when an employee is overwhelmed by tasks or struggles to perform at their best, it's beneficial to have someone to confide in.

Ms Biamah highlights that Employee Assistance Programmes (EAP) are invaluable during these times, given their emphasis on confidentiality.

"Some companies offer mentors and coaches to their new hires. These experts assist you to effortlessly navigate your assigned duties."

If the workplace is the source of discontent, Ms Biamah suggests that employees should engage and network with professionals in their community.

"Volunteering in community projects, having side hustles that are in your field will give you the validation you require and boost your personal brand," she notes.

However, when an employee confronts personal challenges such as problems at home, Ms Biamah suggests they first distance themselves from the situation to gain an objective perspective.

→ [email protected]