Life & Work How to identify the silent disputes that kill workers' morale

Workplace conflicts can run deep, eroding the bedrock of team morale, blurring focus, and thwarting progress. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By WANGU KANURI

More by this Author

Picture this: a workplace bustling with activity, a diverse group of individuals collaborating towards a shared goal, like a musical choir.

But amidst the rhythmic hum of productivity, there lies an undercurrent of tension.

Unresolved, hidden, persistent conflicts silently seep into the organisation’s fabric. Like unseen icebergs, these conflicts can run deep, eroding the bedrock of team morale, blurring focus, and thwarting progress.

They become a cryptic puzzle - quiet yet disruptive, invisible yet impactful, subtle yet significant.

Christine Bahati, a Human Resource (HR) Manager, says these silent battles came in various forms, such as clash of personalities between colleagues and managers, poor communication, power tug-of-war between individuals or departments, and collusion of ideas sparking heated debates.

“Differential treatment, bureaucracy, harassment, favouritism, autocratic or matrix management styles and lack of recognition,” she explains.

These conflicts can often simmer beneath the surface, quietly brewing, until they reach a boiling point and demand action.

The subtle signs

Richard Atege, an HR practitioner, says the signs can be very subtle, requiring a keen eye and a good listener to pick the cues.

The employer can know a cloud is hanging over the organisation if employees and (or) supervisors seemingly evade each other.

“For instance, they stop greeting each other, and issues crop up more frequently among team members,” he elaborates.

Moreover, unlike before, unusually silent employees during meetings or those disengaging from participation may be flashing red flags.

Mr Atege also notes that frequent grievances against a particular employee or supervisor should warrant a closer look and that unbiased judgment is crucial in such instances.

The ripple effects

Ms Bahati warns that when unresolved conflicts are allowed to destabilise an organisation’s harmony, employee morale begins to deteriorate steadily.

“When employee concerns are dismissed or overlooked, they harbour resentment. They become withdrawn, reducing their efforts to the bare minimum. Some might opt for chronic absenteeism, while others may exhibit increased instances of sick leave,” she explains.

She further highlights that in the absence of collaboration, teams can devolve into chaotic individualistic or departmental behaviour, significantly impacting the employees’ mental health and overall well-being.

The organisational climate can also become a fertile breeding ground for office politics, with employees aligning themselves into divided factions. Ms Bahati cautions that these unresolved issues can significantly threaten the company’s reputation.

“Employees will not take ownership of the company if their concerns are brushed off. In turn, there will be poor customer service,” she explains.

In addition, it can lead to employees either quiet quitting or resigning.

Ethical issues to consider

Mr Atege points out that while ethical considerations are tailored to each company, specific concerns should run across the board.

At the top of the list is confidentiality and exposure.

“Is the conflict worth exposing? Some conflicts may involve talking to a specific manager or supervisor, while others do not. Assess which conflict to mediate and which to escalate.”

Above all, the complainant’s well-being should always be prioritised, and the matter handled with discretion.

“When resolving, base the conflict from the issue itself and not the complainant’s or defendant’s personality,” advises Mr Atege.

Navigating toward resolution

Ms Christine opines that the key to avoiding disruptive disputes lies in having clear policies that outline how conflicts are handled.

“The guidelines should explain who should receive the complaint and how soon a complainant should get feedback,” she says.

Further, managers should be vigilant and stay attuned to the job environment, possibly even forming a team dedicated to monitoring and reporting workplace dynamics.

Mr Atege suggests harnessing technology to assist in conflict resolution. Measures such as installing CCTV cameras and maintaining meticulous records can be invaluable.

These records can help track issues, gauge how quickly they are resolved, and determine the satisfaction rate of aggrieved parties.

“Though the cameras can be intimidating and sometimes intrusive, they can detect the tell-tale signs, especially body language between the conflicting parties. Thorough investigations should accompany the evidence gathered.”

Ms Bahati underlines that emotional intelligence plays a critical role in straightening out the differences.

Offering counselling sessions to the affected parties can benefit not only their mental health but also their productivity.

“Maintaining open lines of communication where employees feel encouraged to voice their concerns and provide feedback on the resolution process can help prevent issues from being swept under the rug,” she adds.

→[email protected]