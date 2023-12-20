Life & Work How to make your staff's employment journey, from hiring to exit impactful

By RICHARD MAGOMA

Employees are the golden geese that lay the golden eggs. Can employee experience make a difference in how the golden eggs are laid? Employee experience is sometimes shortened as EX.

I love the definition given by Tech Target Here. “Employee experience is a worker’s perception of the organisation they work for during their tenure. It includes an employee’s entire journey through all the touchpoints of the employee lifecycle, from job candidacy to the exit from the company. The company’s physical workspace, culture and technology are all important components of the employee experience.”

To promote an impactful and transformational employee experience it is important to make everyone understand the essence and role of internal communication. Indeed, it has been said that communication is the lifeblood of organisations. Such communication is transparent, it has feedback and recognition, active listening, clear expectations, two-way communication, timely updates, use of multiple channels, inclusive communication, encouraging questions, positive reinforcement, employee input in decision-making, conflict resolution, celebrating achievements, empathy in communication, and consistent messaging.

Organisations are melting pots of diverse people and their cultures. That is why leaders and employees have to appreciate the countless differences within the organisations. Appreciation of differences is another way of inculcating good experiences. Diversity, equity and inclusion are some of the functions that have to be encouraged

Communication without feedback cannot create a stellar experience. The effective communicator expects feedback from the recipient of the communication.

Organisations that flourish are those that embrace a positive philosophy of work. Once an employee joins an organisation they want to feel good right from the onboarding process. Some of the practices that instil a positive work experience compress of effective leadership, clear communication, recognition and appreciation, professional development, work-life balance, wellness programmes, collaborative and inclusive culture, employee involvement, flexible benefits, regular feedback and performance reviews, celebrating milestones, positive physical environment, social activities flexibility, inclusivity, diversity. work has to be made meaningful.

Imagine an organisation without the right tools to do work is always limited. The leaders of the organisation have to provide the right tools for work plus also provide them at the right time.

We all want to grow in our careers. That is why an organisation must have policies and budgets that support personal excellence. There should be signs of career growth.

One of the practices that has to be taken seriously for tremendous staff experience is to give the employee manual for them to provide a learning experience.

Some organisations have elevated aesthetics to serious levels to appeal to staff. The philosophy of appealing aesthetics can be seen in thoughtful workspace design, and artistic and inspiring décor.

A satisfied employee will always lead new and retained customers. A satisfied employee also endeavours to please customers. The positive experience given to employees will always benefit the company. Negative work experience increases absenteeism and presenteeism.

Magoma is an HR trainer and conference speaker





We are living in an age of breakneck digital transformation. Therefore we must embrace technology to create a memorable experience. Technology has a way of impacting EX. organisations can deploy digital onboarding, employee portals, learning management systems (LMS), remote work tools, performance management software, employee feedback platforms, wellness apps, recognition software, chatbots for HR support, AI-driven insights, flexible scheduling tools, social intranet platforms, gamification, digital surveys and polls, and augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).

Why should investors and company leaders be keen on employee experience?

The right EX will most definitely lead to attracting and retaining top talent. An organisation rises and falls on its talents. Positive pre–boarding and post–boarding will enhance excellent employee sourcing. Remember there is a war on talent. Organisations that create an edge in their positive experiences are the ones to benefit from highly talented high performers.

When the issue of talent is fixed very well it goes a long way in boosting productivity. This is connected to profitability.

Our networks determine our net worth. Positive experiences will foster great team relationships. That is why the job description emphasises teamwork abilities.

Favorable employee engagement will improve employee well-being. Employee wellness can determine the organisation's bottom line

Millions of shillings are dedicated to strengthening the employer brand. Positive work interaction is an undertaking