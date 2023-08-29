Life & Work How to negotiate with a potential employer

By BEN CHUMO

You have successfully gone through interviews psychometric tests and all and the recruiting organisation requests for a meeting to negotiate the job offer with you.

Normally, you will be called by the recruiting consultant on behalf of the organisation.

Considering that you are currently in employment, the consultant would ask you when you would be available. Ask for two to three days to prepare for the meeting. Within the three days, get as much information about the potential employer as possible, including whether they have another candidate to go to in the event you decline their offer.

You are better off having as much information as possible about the organisation than having none, before your negotiation day.

Find out from the consultant whether the potential employer’s panellists who interviewed you liked you as a person, let alone as a potential employee.

People tend to hire people they like and therefore, if they liked you they will avoid disappointing you during the negotiation.

On your part, you need to demonstrate willingness and be excited about the opportunity they are about to offer you.

They need to believe that they can get you and that they have an opportunity to close the deal. Do not show or let them feel that you have other options you can take other than theirs.

Do not be demanding; having found out as many details about the organisation, you now know what they can afford.

Do not ask for things you know they cannot offer, do not negotiate every little benefit in the contract. Focus on what is important to you or your family.

You need to be flexible and willing to give and take. Understand the value of the entire deal so that you can propose amendments to the contract, like bonuses, pensions, cash payments, and allowances, among others, so that you know what to take and what not.

You need to know whether the negotiators are the final decision-makers or if there are others yet to come. Seek to know whether their salary structure allows what you are asking for so that you do not demand what is not available. Understand the organisation you are about to join.

Reach out to someone who already works there so that you have insider information. This will help you to manage your expectations of them.

Identify all items in the contract that you need to negotiate and negotiate them all at once. Do not annoy your potential employer by negotiating every item in the offer including which city you want to be posted to when you report.

Show gratitude for the opportunity and as much as possible put yourself in their shoes. Create a give-and-take situation while keeping your interest grounded on facts you can justify.

Be prepared for questions and do not deny them honest answers. Do not say something they will remember even after you have agreed and do not take too long to agree.

Avoid issuing ultimatums that create the impression that you have other options or that you are not serious after all.

Do not create a sense of entitlement or overate yourself. Be careful, interests change, and the desire to have you could dissipate with time. Close the negotiation in good time.

Remember they asked you about your current salary and benefits during the interview. So, do not shoot your own foot with new introductions and demands.

Have a justification for everything you ask for. Agree on trade-offs; cash for tuition instead of car loans, among others.

However, do not over-rate promises from potential employers. Ensure that every agreed item is written and put in the offer and subsequently in the employment contract.

Remember as soon as you agree and report on duty, you will be required to meet part of your bargain. Do not promise what you cannot give.

Tell the truth during the negotiations, so that you have nothing to remember after the deal is done.

Dr Chumo is chairman of EagleHR Consultants.