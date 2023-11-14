Life & Work How to properly handle sabotage at workplace

Workplace sabotage is a covert yet pervasive force, subtly unfolding in ways that can derail careers. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By WANGU KANURI

In the cut-throat competition in the corporate world, workplace sabotage is a covert yet pervasive force, subtly unfolding in ways that can derail careers and change professional paths.

This hidden aspect of office politics often goes unnoticed, but its impact can be profound. Such is the tale of Wambui Mwangi, a promising digital marketer who stepped into the bustling environment of a renowned food production company.

As per her contract, Ms Mwangi was to report directly to the country manager. However, a few months into her role, her colleagues, a graphic designer and marketing executive, insisted that she report to them instead.

When Ms Mwangi referred to her contract's terms, stating she was to report to the country manager, her colleagues responded with passive-aggressive behaviour.

"They would tell me 'unajiona na umekuja juzi' (you are proud and it’s just when you have joined the company), and even bully me saying they were senior than I was and had no experience," she recalls.

Sensing that her work environment was toxic, Ms Mwangi felt in her gut that her contract would not be renewed, prompting her to start looking for other job opportunities.

"I thank God that I have two job offers come January next year already."

Her story is almost similar to Mary Odhiambo* who worked in an organisation that protects journalists. She reveals that she was in a romantic relationship with her colleague who would share what they discussed with their boss.

"She was narcissistic and when I would vent to him, he would tell on me. My boss would then tell me things that I had shared with my then-lover in private. Even the day I was fired, a lot of the 'revelations' were from the things I had said in confidence," she says.

Kellen Njeru, a HR Manager, describes workplace sabotage as a scenario where a supervisor or colleague deliberately acts to undermine someone else's work.

"There is always a motive behind and often it has an impact on the victim's career, success, and reputation," she adds.

Ms Njeru explains that fear and insecurity are major factors that drive a supervisor or colleague to sabotage their co-workers.

She notes that these individuals may use sabotage as a means to feel validated and secure in their positions of power, indicating that such actions often stem from a desire to maintain control and authority.

"Revenge is also another motive to sabotage especially whereby an employee is not able to resolve conflict amicably," she notes.

Additionally, in organisations where career growth opportunities are scarce and promotion processes are not transparent, fair, or openly conducted, the occurrence of workplace sabotage becomes almost inevitable.

"Jealousy and envy among co-workers can also lead to sabotage, especially when you engage in backbiting or bad-mouthing them, thereby casting their image in a negative light."

Ms Njeru explains that working with narcissistic bosses who seek all the glory for themselves often leads to them sabotaging their subordinates to remain at the top.

Signs of a saboteur

Ms Njeru says the signs of workplace sabotage can range from subtle to overt. They may include making inappropriate comments that downplay someone's work during meetings, or actions that could lead to the loss of a promotion opportunity for the targeted individual.

Additionally, Ms Njeru notes that workplace sabotage can involve a supervisor or colleague taking credit for work that someone else has done.

This she says also manifests in performance appraisals where a supervisor could provide false feedback about an employee's performance, particularly if they feel insecure or threatened by the employee's exceptional work.

Ms Njeru points out that sabotage can also display when an employee has been stripped of their responsibilities and there is no explanation given whatsoever.

It may also take the form of being burdened with excessive workloads and impractical deadlines, where any attempt to justify oneself is met with accusations of incompetence.

What to do

Yusuf Saleh, Deputy Director of Human Resources and Administration at Business Registration Services, emphasises that "the buck stops with the HR department" when it comes to dealing with workplace sabotage.

As a pivotal part of any organisation and having access to extensive information, HR is responsible for identifying the origins of sabotage and creating effective, lasting solutions to tackle the issue.

"You need to do your due diligence and determine whether there was sabotage or not, how many parties were involved, what exactly happened, who was targeted, and whether it was done deliberately or not," he elaborates.

From an individual perspective, Mr Saleh recommends being alert to what is happening around him. He suggests, "If you find that tasks are consistently being assigned to you alone, if you're frequently interrupted or sidelined in meetings, if colleagues seem unusually keen to become your friend, they make you feel useless, or if you're consistently left out of key communications, then the writing is on the wall."

To salvage, Mr Saleh advises the sabotaged employee to vent out their frustrations with a confidante. When dealing with them, apply emotional intelligence.

"Know the right time to bring out but do not wait for long. Your choice of words should be professional."

If the signs and symptoms persist, Mr Saleh notes that it is okay to look for an exit strategy.

