Life & Work How to revitalise for high performance

By RICHARD MAGOMA

Recently, a friend and fellow HR practitioner requested me to be the MC at her birthday party. The venue of the celebration was to be at Ngong Hills. On the material day, I went to the basement to pick the car to head to the destination. Unfortunately, the car's motor didn't roar to life. Countless personal trouble-shooting efforts didn’t yield any fruits. I had to call the services of a mechanic to diagnose the problem. There, the day was ruined.

Automobiles are some of the most marvelous inventions. But they need constant renewal, rekindling, revitalising, regeneration, rejuvenation, activation and inspiration like human beings.

The incident got me thinking of occurrences that disable human performance. Some of them comprise of lack of sleep, poor nutrition, physical health issues, lack of exercise, lack of work-life balance, negative work environment, lack of clear goals and feedback, distractions and multitasking, mental health challenges, lack of skill development, inadequate time management, lack of motivation, isolation and loneliness, inadequate training resources and perfectionism.

The story of the spoilt car suits human performance aptly. That is why we need to fan the flames so that we don’t break down and lower our performance.

How should we boost our functioning in life and work? Psychologists and human resources professionals keen on individual peak performance have advanced numerous thoughts to overcome dwindling accomplishments.

Regular physical exertion is proven to expand and enrich one’s energy levels. This can be done by going to the home or community gym or taking brisk walks.

A healthy diet can be a source of strength besides keeping our bones strong, chasing away diseases and also making us look attractive. An unbalanced diet can lower our performance levels. Nutritious food in recommended portions can be a source of rejuvenation. Our bodily functionalities can be revitalised by less or zero junk food.

Adequate sleep is one of the promoters of outstanding execution. Sleep researchers advise that we should avoid caffeine and screen time when heading to sleep.

The best approach to quality sleep is having a particular consistent bedtime so that at least one sleeps a minimum of six hours. In ordinate stress can puncture sleep quality.

Time management is critical to exceptional performance. A haphazard usage of one’s time will automatically lead to poor usage of energy. This is related to setting SMART goals which lead to renewed focus and discipline.

On my table, I have rubric cubes. Well, I have never finished well. However, when my energies have flagged down I play with it. I have a friend who has stress balls on her table. Hobbies and interests have the potential to resuscitate one’s energy.

There are social connections that can promote our energies and outlook on life and work. There are people who can add us enthusiasm to excel through their inspiring, kind and positive appraisals. The company we keep promotes our well-being.

There are energy vampires who should be deliberately avoided at all costs because they are loaded with corroding and energy-sucking equipment. For one’s well-being, one ought to avoid energy polluters.

Learning and development are one of the keys to refreshing oneself. Insights lead to self-mastery and influence. One can read a book or attend a seminar which can liberate and empower them to dream big.

There is something miraculous that comes out in good doses of positive affirmations. It is quite healthy to affirm oneself in the pursuit of excellence. Let us say nice things to ourselves.

Too much consumption of technology can impair one’s ability to function optimally. Reduction or regulation of social media can promote one’s well-being.

Contrary to popular opinion therapy or counseling isn’t meant for nutty cases. Even normal people can visit in order to add new and valuable perspectives. There is nothing wrong in seeking support so as to find one’s bearing.

There is a marvellous way that nature and outdoor activities can make one feel more renewed. That is going to Ngong Hills, Arboretum, Fourteen Falls, Karura Forest or any other safe place that has natural vegetation that can supply one with pure oxygen and beauty.

The power of the gratitude practice can have countless merits when done at good intervals.

Laughter and humour are medications that generate happy chemicals like dopamine, serotonin and oxytocin which can combat the stress hormone cortisol. That is why we should deliberately search for copious amounts of hilarity. Hilarity can make us heal and happy I say. Just as we look for nutritious food for repair and growth we should intentionally serve ourselves with consistent doses of humor and laughter.

Deep breathing exercises can provide an excellent infrastructure towards feeling good. This is one of the best exercises in the field.

Magoma is an HR. Specialist & Trainer, [email protected]