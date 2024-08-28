Jesse Waweru ‘Jesma’: Curtains fall on father of exam revision papers publisher

Curtains have fallen on Jesse Waweru, 72, the veteran primary school teacher who founded an examination revision materials firm three decades ago and went on to inspire his employees to start similar outlets.

Waweru, the director and proprietor of household brand Jesma Publishers & Education Boosters Limited, died on Monday last week after battling pancreatic cancer. He was buried on Tuesday, August 27, marking an end to his illustrious career in the education sector.

Relatives, friends, and employees have eulogised him as the “father” of examination materials publication who inspired several of his workers to start their own education-focused publishing firms including Signal Publishers, Solution Publishers, Time Publishers, and Optimal Publishers.

“He was relied upon for his technical know-how of building a customer base as far as Meru, Mombasa, and Nakuru. He traversed the whole country doing marketing. His happiness was to see the growth of Jesma as well as his employees, some who started the same business,” read the eulogy during the memorial service held last Friday.

With strict scrutiny for recruiting examination setters, he had, for about three decades, grown the company to the extent of being nicknamed ‘Jesma.’

His son, Peter Waweru, who started working in Jesma when he was a Form Two student, has succeeded him as the managing director, starting a new chapter at the family business. Peter eulogised his father as a friend, mentor and business partner, promising to take the business forward.

“We have worked together since I was in Form Two. He was the first one to take me to Dubai when I was a technician in the company and showed me how to do business. Since then, he never needed to travel again,” said Peter.

Waweru was born in Nakuru in 1952 and obtained his primary teacher certificate in 1974. His colleagues and students often called him “Mr Young,” having started teaching at around 21 years and donning an afro hairstyle.

But it was the 1988 decision to quit teaching and relocate to Nairobi that proved to be the turning point in his life and career as he went on to build a name for himself in the printing business and majored in educational materials.

Waweru first started a printing business by the name Musomesha, where he majored in schemes of work for primary and secondary schools.

He later changed the name of the company to Jesma Publishers & Education Boosters Limited, where he expanded the scope of his services to printing exercise books, textbooks, examination papers, and revision materials for both primary and secondary schools.

Aaron Muli, who worked at Jesma before setting up Signal Publishers, eulogised Waweru as a mentor and a visionary for the education publishing industry.

“He is the person who saw potential in me and nurtured it with unwavering dedication. He not only shaped my career but also the person I am today,” said Mr Muli.

Nelly Ouko, a staff at Jesma said Waweru would be remembered as an employer who rallied his staff in building a household name in the education sector while also building his employees.

“He was very different. He took staff as a vocation and not as a means of earning a livelihood,” said Ms Ouko in his tribute on behalf of Jesma staff.

Zephania Mucheria, a teacher at Moi Education Centre and an examiner said Waweru insisted on questions being set within the syllabus and with high standards.