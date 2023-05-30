Life & Work Kenyan trends and opportunities for career growth in 2023

By GEORGE ASAMANI

The job market in Kenya is constantly evolving, and as we move further into 2023, new trends are emerging.

According to the Project Management Institute's (PMI) Global Project Management Job Trends 2023 report, organisations are focused on hiring problem solvers and relationship builders to help them deliver value.

This is particularly important in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has led to significant workplace disruptions.

The Kenyan job market is heavily influenced by various factors such as economic growth, political stability, and technological advancements.

According to a report by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), as of 2020, Kenya's labour market was characterised by high rates of unemployment, particularly among the youth.

The Information Communication Technology (ICT) industry shows great promise, having experienced steady growth over the past decade and is projected to continue growing in the future.

The industry offers high-skilled jobs in areas such as software development, digital marketing, and e-commerce, with the potential for even more high-skilled jobs to be created in the coming years, according to the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis.

To take advantage of these opportunities, upskilling or reskilling in these areas is essential for career success.

Besides the ICT industry, the healthcare industry is also showing promise of growth. According to a report by Africa Health Business, Kenya's healthcare market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.9 percent from 2020 to 2025.

Another report by PwC cites factors such as a growing middle class, increasing life expectancy, and a rise in non-communicable diseases as drivers of this growth.

Additionally, the pandemic has highlighted the importance of healthcare and led to increased investment in the sector, which is likely to continue in the coming years.

The demand for healthcare professionals and services is expected to increase, making this a good field for those looking for career opportunities.

Certification and membership in professional organisations can help individuals stay up-to-date with the latest skills and knowledge in the healthcare industry.

Major energy projects are also being considered, which will provide opportunities for project managers with construction experience.

Project managers with professional certification, experience with AI or software development, and a mix of technical and power skills will be in a good position to take advantage of opportunities in these sectors.

PMI's research indicates that project management-oriented positions are experiencing high demand worldwide, requiring an estimated 2.3 million people annually to fill these positions by 2030.

Other promising industries in Kenya include education, agriculture, finance, and creative industries.

Closing the skills gap and retaining the right talent in Kenya requires a multi-faceted approach that will require upskilling and reskilling the existing workforce to meet the demands of the changing job market.

This can be achieved through training programs, apprenticeships, and partnerships between businesses and educational institutions.

The writer is Managing Director, of sub-Saharan Africa, PMI.