Life & Work Leadership in times of adversity

This file photo taken on January 1, 1950, shows Britain's Sir Winston Churchill flashing the V-sign for victory. FILE PHOTO | AFP

By RICHARD MAGOMA

More by this Author

When the British were facing their existential annihilation by the German blitzkrieg, Sir Winston Churchill delivered a memorable and immortal speech to his troops.

“We shall go on to the end. We shall fight in France, we shall fight on the seas and oceans, we shall fight with growing confidence and growing strength in the air, we shall defend our island, whatever the cost may be. We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender.”

Undoubtedly the British were facing a humongous conflagration but they were positively motivated by the masterful speech.

There are those moments when things look bleak like the grim reaper but transformational leaders are found in order to do their magic wand.

Some of those excruciating moments that organisations encounter encompass economic downturns, intense competition, technological disruptions, changing consumer preferences, operational issues, regulatory and legal compliance, financial constraints, leadership transitions, global events and disasters and reputation management.

When we traverse the world of entrepreneurship we have examples of entities that faced imminent extinction but were rescued by turnaround leadership.

The preeminent example includes Apple Inc. which was salvaged by its original owner Steve Jobs. He did this through fresh thinking and exceptional user experience.

IBM was a juggernaut whose fortunes were nose-diving but it was rescued by Lou Gerstner by rearranging its offerings from hardware to software. The adversity here was new entrants to the game.

Allan Mulally came to Ford when the behemoth was facing financial difficulties. He on-boarded a transformative culture, synergy and accountability.

Starbucks, the coffee boss did experience some broke moments until Howard Shultz re-engineered it by implementing quality measures and most substantially making customers delight the spark of growth.

This means that they deployed innovative and creative moves that saved them from performance headwinds.

What do adversity and turbulence leaders use to turn around the flagging fortunes of organisations that are in comatose?

Corporate Finance Institute has defined turnaround as “a range of measures that companies employ to recover from a period of a performance decline.

The range of measures is important since they mark an upturn phase of a company after a period of significant negativity”.

One of the things that adversity leaders do is to diagnose the root cause of the problem. Conducting a root cause analysis helps the organisation understand its ailment so that proper medication is applied.

The turnaround leaders have to zero in on whether the reasons for underperformance include mediocre financial metrics and its analytics, or hidden inefficiencies or poor market dynamics mastery.

Turnaround strategists are marvellous talent scouters. They are simply the best in competency mapping. This is where transformative leaders pick outstanding skills and attitudes that will elevate the fortunes of the organisation.

One cannot talk of competency mapping without thinking of learning and development as a means of changing organizational culture.

Turnaround strategies encompass change management moves.

They could include changes in human resource, procurement, financial, audit, operational, service and product policies. The organization can also change its culture because bad and irrelevant culture can impede strategy.

Turnaround ninjas focus on having a clear vision and purpose. Organizations that flounder in most instances are those that don’t have a very clear vision and purpose.

When turnaround leaders come on board they make sure that they communicate a vision and purpose that galvanizes all everyone.

Stakeholder engagement is where the change leaders reason with suppliers, customers and creditors.

Organisations can suffer long decision-making processes. The new leader can improve decision-making so that they are quicker, more scientific and more objective.

Turnaround leaders strive to promote creative and innovative thinking. This is where new products and services are brought on board. Sometimes it can be old products that are rebranded.

Performance management is another way of making sure that every team member delivers their absolute best.

During turnaround treatment, the leader generates clear and measurable goals. This is having a culture of SMART goals. This is where performance has to be data-driven for purposes of accuracy, replicability and reliability.

The other dimension of performance is having consistent feedback. This is a better approach than the post-mortem one of performance appraisals.

Performance conversations cannot bear fruit without development and growth opportunities. Turnaround connoisseurs are exceptional in performance recognition and rewards.

They give financial and non-financial rewards to top performers. Performance conversations cannot see the light of day if there is low-key employee involvement and participation.

Employees being the most critical resource must have a voice. The leaders must build relationships and provide a supportive ambience for thriving. Performance management conversation boosts continuous improvement.

Magoma is an HR specialist and trainer. [email protected]