Life & Work How to clinch that coveted job with humour

Job seekers should understand the importance of integrating humour into their self-promotion strategies. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By SCOTT BELLOWS

More by this Author

In the midst of Upper Hill’s competitive hiring scene, two lead contenders emerged for the coveted role of regional sales manager.

Mwangi, armed with a resume as impressive as his demeanour was solemn, meticulously outlined his professional triumphs, leaving no achievement unmentioned. The interview panel was impressed. Next, Mueni approached the group with a different tactic, her accomplishments interlaced with a spark of humour that lightened the atmosphere of the room. When explaining her career, she used comedy, wit, and absurdity to over and understate her achievements.

Read: How to get the job you want without having to apply for it

The interview panel, initially curious about the stark contrast in presentation styles, gradually found themselves enchanted by Mueni’s ability to marry competence with charisma, her laughter casting a memorable impression over her professional competence.

Jieun Pai, Eileen Chou, and Nir Halevy recently published a study that delves deep into the above phenomenon, unravelling the efficacy of what they have termed “humourbragging”. It involves a strategic blend of self-promotion, necessary in interviews, promotion panels, and sales or marketing pitches, but peppered intermixed with humour.

The nuanced method of presenting one’s achievements also manages to communicate both warmth and competence, cleverly avoiding the pitfall of appearing overly self-assured or arrogant. Their research reveals that candidates leveraging humourbragging not only garner attention from recruiters and clients alike, but also significantly boost their chances of securing job positions, sales, and investments, all of which can be statistically attributed to the dual perception of comedic amiability and professional aptitude.

Now, reflecting on Kenya's lively business culture, we are renowned around the world for our appreciation and use of humour. Therefore, the above research findings resonate well with us. The McGhee Sense of Humour Scale reveals Kenyans’ exceptional ability to value and utilise humour within professional settings, adept at both self-deprecating jests and clever humorbragging. This unique Kenyan cultural propensity, as illuminated by Jieun Pai, Eileen Chou, and Nir Halevy's insights, likely plays a pivotal role in Kenya’s notable performance in international negotiations, where forging connections and demonstrating expertise are paramount.

Job seekers can draw inspiration from the study, understanding the importance of integrating humour into their self-promotion strategies. As a job candidate, one should not merely differentiate themselves by their skills, but must finely balance the act of showcasing achievements while remaining likeable.

Confidence proves powerful, but overdoing it crosses into boasting, which puts off interviewers, clients, colleagues, family, and friends alike. In seeking a job, use the technique that transforms interviews from mundane assessments into engaging exchanges and presentations into captivating narratives, leaving yourself more memorable for all the right reasons. Practice with professional friends before trying it out in a board room, customer office, or interview setting for the first time.

Also read: How to get a job after you hit 50

Conversely, on the flip side, human resource professionals are, therefore, advised to discern the substance beneath the charm of humorous candidates. While humourbragging serves as an effective tactic for making a positive impact, human resources experts must also ascertain that a candidate's humorous flair complements, rather than compensates for, their genuine qualifications and suitability for the role.

Train those who interview candidates to be aware of their own subconscious propensity to prefer the humourous job applicant and not overlook professional skills and competencies in the process.

Essentially, all of us in the business world must look at the profound interplay between humour and self-promotion. It provides invaluable insights for both job candidates and employers alike and can be utilised powerfully in either direction. In Kenya’s dynamic corporate environment, where humour is cherished and practised, recognising the strategic application of humorbragging could unlock opportunities, foster connections, and ultimately, drive professional advancement.

Have a management or leadership issue, question, or challenge? Reach out to Dr Scott through @ScottProfessor on X or on email: [email protected]