Man about town Court drama fails to halt senator's hate speech case

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei at Milimani Law Courts early this week during the hearing of his hate speech case. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author Summary Just like his name, Nandi Senator Samson Kiprotich Cherargei might have thought that he was free to do as he wished when he appeared before a Nairobi court on Monday.

The young legislature found it tough and no matter the tantrums he made in court, Milimani chief magistrate Wendy Kagendo stood her ground and was determined to hear the case.

The 33-year-old Senator faces charges of ethnic contempt contrary to the National Cohesion and Integration Act over utterances he allegedly made at a public function in Nandi in 2019.

In the Kalenjin dialect, the name Cherargei loosely translates to someone who does things his way.

The sort of ‘sipangwingwi’ popular culture among most Kenyan youth has lately been taken over by politicians in their campaigns.

And just like his name, Nandi Senator Samson Kiprotich Cherargei might have thought that he was free to do as he wished when he appeared before a Nairobi court on Monday, for the hearing of a case in which he is charged with hate speech.

He was wrong because courts have rules and procedures, which parties must abide by, irrespective of their status. The young legislature found it tough and no matter the tantrums he made in court, Milimani chief magistrate Wendy Kagendo stood her ground and was determined to hear the case.

The 33-year-old Senator faces charges of ethnic contempt contrary to the National Cohesion and Integration Act over utterances he allegedly made at a public function in Nandi in 2019.

The first-term senator was arrested and questioned in August 2019 over utterances he made at a funeral in Lelwak, Nandi County, warning opponents of Deputy President William Ruto that they will be dealt with.

The case came up for the hearing on Monday and was not ready to proceed with the trial, Mr Cherargei caused drama in court in a bid to stall the hearing.

At first, the legislator appeared in the courtroom alone and pleaded with the magistrate to adjourn the case, claiming that his advocate was appearing before another court.

The magistrate placed the file aside for a while to allow Mr Cherargei to get his lawyer. When the file was called for the second time, the lawmaker made the same claims.

She was not amused and asked the first witness to take to the witness stand, and give his evidence.

Wycliffe Mwatu, an investigator attached to the National Cohesion and Investigation, gave his evidence and when he completed giving his testimony, the court asked Mr Cherargei to cross-examine the witness. He refused in protest faulting the magistrate for proceeding with the hearing without his advocate.

The following day, he showed up again without his advocate and made the same application, which the magistrate promptly rejected. He then made an application for the trial magistrate to disqualify herself from the hearing, citing bias. In a short ruling, Ms Kegendo dismissed the application, saying she was not biased against him as claimed.

Two advocates later showed up in the afternoon and pleaded with the magistrate to adjourn the case saying, since they have just been given instructions, they should be granted time to go through the witness statements and familiarise themselves with the case.

Ms Kagendo allowed the application and gave them up to the following morning. She indicated that she would hear the matter on a day-to-day basis until all witnesses testify.

Come the following day, Mr Cherargei made an application for the recusal of the magistrate claiming that he had have filed a complaint before the Judicial Service Commission, over her conduct.

The magistrate stood her ground and insisted on proceeding with the trial, saying she has not been served with an order suspending the case.

During the exchange with the magistrate, Ms Kagendo tried in vain to calm down the young legislator or refrain from engaging her by respecting the court.

“I am just like any Kenyan and demand to be treated the same irrespective of my status. I have been raising fundamental issues, which have been ignored since yesterday,” he protested.

The fierce exchange between the magistrate and the legislator culminated in a ruling and a directive to the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti to investigate Cherargei’s conduct and whether it constitutes obstruction of justice.

“Why am I being intimidated? I thought courts are safe?” he posed.

The magistrate directed the police to take look at the proceedings and see whether the conduct constitutes an offence.

“I will not recuse myself (from the case). I am not hostile to the accused person and I have no interest in the matter. It is my finding that the application for recusal is another way of seeking an adjournment through the back door,” the magistrate ruled.

The magistrate said she was not hostile or biased against Cherargei but she was trying to expedite the case because the Judiciary has on many occasions, been accused of being the weakest link in the criminal justice system by delaying the conclusion of cases.

“I do not know him (Cherargei). We have never transacted, I have no political leaning and have not received instructions from any quarter. I am sufficiently trained to know how to conduct proceedings,” said Ms Kagendo.

Mr Cherargei, who is trying to ping-pong his court case, a former student of St Francis Cheptais Primary School sat his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education in 2002 before proceeding to Kapsabet High School and later Moi University, where he studied a law degree and graduated in 2011.

He vied for the Nandi Senate seat and won in the 2017 General Election and served as the chairperson of the Committee of Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights until 2020 when he was removed during the purge of Dr Ruto-leaning politicians in Parliament.

