How jailed officer bagged plump job despite graft suit

Former finance and administration manager at Water Resources Management Authority James Ambuso Omondi at the Milimani Law Courts Nairobi. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

James Omondi Ambuso is such an unlucky man. Unlucky because ten days after securing a plum job at a State agency where he was to earn a salary of almost half a million shillings a month, his new employer got wind that he had been interdicted from his previous job over integrity issues.

The letter warning the new employer- Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Services (KUCCPS), was written by his former employer the Water Resources Management Authority (Warma) warning that he was suspended on integrity issues.

The candidate who was ranked first had what was described as an ‘unfavourable reference’ while the second-best declined the offer, leaving the job for Mr Ambuso.

He reported to work on April 26, last year.

KUCCPS settled for him and two weeks after getting the job, the employer got the letter cautioning them over his questionable conduct.

The letter was followed by a complaint by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) questioning how he was picked for the job, without checking his background.

Before he was suspended in May last year, the board of KUCCPS had questioned him about the revelations, which he flatly denied. Pressed further, he conceded and apologised when documents showing an active court case, were furnished to him.

He was later called for disciplinary proceedings, where he could shed more light on the issues, but failed to attend the sitting. He was then suspended indefinitely.

The employer said the Director Corporate Service is an integral position at KUCCPS since the holder of the office oversees all the major departments and reports directly to the CEO of the institution, hence the reason why the Director should not be of questionable character.

About seven months later, he was to be convicted and sentenced to 24 years in jail for receiving a total of Sh910,000 from his juniors, so that he would facilitate the release of funds meant for development and office operations, at the regional offices.

His attempts to reverse the suspension at KUCCPS, arguing that he was being denied a right to livelihood, was dismissed by the Employment Court in July last year, saying he would be compensated in case his case is successful.

“The Petitioner having been suspended within the first fortnight of his employ, the Court is convinced that the injury he has suffered is not irreparable as it can be adequately compensated by an award of damages. Under Section 49(1) of the Employment Act, the Petitioner has a raft of remedies available to him and indeed he can receive up to the maximum of 12 months’ salary compensation for the injury he has suffered should he demonstrate such injury and the entitlement to this award of damages,” Justice Nzioki wa Makau ruled.

Before his conviction and sentencing on Tuesday, Mr Ambuso had unsuccessfully sought to block EACC from using M-Pesa records, showing how he was receiving bribes from officials of Warma.

But according to Mr Ambuso, the details were inadmissible because they were obtained in violation of sections 23(4), 26, 27 and 28 of the Anti-corruption and Economic Crimes Act (ACECA) and the Constitution.

He had served as the general manager-finance and administration at Warma from July 2013 and before that, he was the commercial manager, Nakuru Water Ltd from December 2008.

Mr Ambuso holds a Master’s of Business Administration- strategic planning from Moi University.

During sentencing on Tuesday, anti-corruption court senior principal magistrate Eunice Nyutu gave him an option of paying a fine of Sh7.6 million.

The magistrate rejected pleas by Mr Ambuso to be allowed to go home and pay the fine in instalment. The court instead, directed him to file a formal application demonstrating how he would pay the amount in instalments.

“The accused was a public officer when he committed the offence. He had a duty to safeguard public resources but he did the opposite and used the resources to benefit himself. Such actions are to be frowned upon and a message sent to the public that the use of public records for personal enrichment shall not be tolerated,” the magistrate ruled.

The court noted that he started receiving the bribes shortly after the funds were released and although he defended himself that they were his allowances, the magistrate dismissed the argument saying it was not persuasive.

