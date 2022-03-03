Man about town IEBC solar lanterns deal that burnt Gethi's fingers

The company was to receive Sh127 million from the commission, although the tender documents were later altered to read Sh105 million.

The duo forged a Kenya Revenue Authority Tax Compliance Certificate and presented it to IEBC.

He said he was a father of one and was expecting a second child in July. Benson Gethi was pleading with the anti-corruption court to be lenient to him.

After nearly 10 years, the businessman was this week convicted of attempted forgery in a crime that would have cost the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Sh105 million.

At the end of the day, it was a slap in the wrist for Gethi, together with his co-accused Joyce Makena, both of who will now serve five years in jail, with the alternative of paying a fine of Sh4 million.

It all started in 2012 when Solarmark Limited, a company Gethi and Makena own, won a tender to supply the IEBC 30,000 solar lanterns for use during the General Election the following year.

The company was to receive Sh127 million from the commission, although the tender documents were later altered to read Sh105 million.

The duo forged a Kenya Revenue Authority Tax Compliance Certificate and presented it to IEBC.

The bid would later be challenged before the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board, leading to its cancellation.

While no money was lost in the scam, Milimani anti-corruption magistrate Lawrence Mugambi ruled that Gethi and Makena, both directors of the company, would have been the beneficiaries of the malpractice.

Gethi, though, is no stranger to the aura of courtrooms. This man is a suspect in the National Youth Service (NYS) scandal that cost taxpayers Sh791 million through irregular tenders. It is this scam, the biggest under the Jubilee administration’s first term, which brought Gethi to the limelight.

In December 2015, the bespectacled man appeared on a live television show bearing business records, where he said his company Horizon Limited was worth Sh3 billion. At the time, Gethi was only 31.

The soft-spoken man claimed that he made his fortune by supplying firewood to the NYS through what he called legitimate and ‘’competitive tenders’’. By the time the scandal became public, Gethi had done business with the agency for five years.

“Lies are manufactured by human beings. But with time, facts and the truth always come out,” he said on the show and accused the media of “castigating” him.

He denied knowing Josephine Kabura, the woman who was said to be the chief architect of the grand theft. “This country has its own share of evil geniuses. They will take information and twist and crucify you with lies,” he said.

What is astonishing, though, is how a 31-year-old businessman who grew up in poverty in Tetu in Nyeri County, was able to win a multi-million tender at the IEBC and go on to win another one at a government entity less than two years later, without known connections in high places.

This man is the archetype of mystery, with little known about him, except the fact that he was born in 1984 in Garissa before attending St Mary’s High School in Nyeri. He has claimed before that he is not on social media because “as a businessperson, all I care about is business. I do not need to be public about my life. That is not me”.

During the entire period of his trial, this man has followed court proceedings with a calm if detached and nonchalant look. He has appeared in court in various states of grooming: from jackets to suits and sweatshirts and T-shirts. Sometimes he has sported either browline glasses or square clear ones, the latter which he wore when he was convicted on Monday.

In 2016, Gethi, his sister and their mother Charity Wangui and 11 other alleged beneficiaries of the NYS plunder were sued by the Assets Recovery Agency, which saw their accounts frozen. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) also seized Wangui’s Sh7 million Jeep Cherokee.

In 2018, however, the court ordered the DCI to return to Wangui the luxury vehicle, ruling that there was no evidence showing that it had been bought using the NYS proceeds.

The end of the forgery trial may have brought Gethi some semblance of relief for now. The NYS scandal suit, though, continues to hang above his head like the sword of Damocles.

