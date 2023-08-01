Life & Work Managing burnout to stay energetic and productive

Burnout is the body speaking out that something no longer works and when this happens, Rest. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By RICHARD MAGOMA

Burnout is one of the greatest dangers to high performance, high productivity, positive relationships and growth. The quickest way to conceptualise it is to say that it is a car moving with zero fuel.

Burnout is like driving an automobile without the requisite servicing. Burnout is a lack of the management of tear and wear of machines.

I am looking at the human system as a machine. It is the presence of unmanaged and unattended effects of stressors.

It implies, therefore, a lack of energy, enthusiasm, motivation, morale, incessant negativism, cynicism and scepticism.

It also means a lack of achievement and very low efficacy levels. Burnout is as dangerous as carbon monoxide because the effects sneak very slowly until it climaxes even to fatal levels.

People are known to become careless, quarrelsome and worse some faint. The worst bit is it can lead to the denial of its existence. Perhaps false stoicism.

Continuous fatigue is one of the most obvious indicator of burnout. One feels very tired all the time and thus becomes very unproductive either at work or in the home setting.

Energy presence is one of the determinants of outstanding performance. A lack of zeal impedes other dimensions of life that require our attention. The most effective antidote towards burnout is exercising to boost one’s ability to function optimally.

We can also take brisk walks after work, we can take nature walks, we can do yoga and meditation. We are well advised by nutritionists that if we consume a balanced diet we will have more energy reserves.

We can also take certain well-advised supplements because our foods don’t have all the required food content.

The other solider to good energy is having adequate sleeping habits. Burnout increases incrementally if our sleeping habits are bogus. Mediocre sleeping habits are anti-self-care. Self-care is a way of combatting stress and depression.

It behoves that we learn to appreciate ourselves through the eight dimensions of wellness — social capital, financial empowerment, professionalism, spirituality, ambience and psychological well-being. Is strange that providence rested as well. We should learn to relax.

Chances are great that procrastination is the ugly head of burnout. If we continue postponing something that needed to be executed yesterday, meaning we have been caught in the burnout cobweb. How many times should we postpone something vital for our lives and our work life?

Is nonstop self-doubting a symptom of burnout? Yes, because it boils down to one’s efficacy. It is well assumed that a professional has competencies that are foundational to the execution of their responsibilities.

Being a doubter of one’s capabilities and capacities can lead to the imposter syndrome that afflicts most of us. That is why we need to attend competency-building presentations to upskill, reskill and retool for continuous improvement. Our doubts ought to be measured with good key performance indicators.

Most people complain about being swamped with tasks and in the process, they don’t accomplish assignments within the set timelines.

If we are unable to tackle deadlines in a professional and humanly possible manner it means we have that we have sunk into burnout.

For us to become high achievers we must understand what burnout is, what causes it and how we can tame it.

If the inability to beat deadlines is joined at the hip we need burnout management strategies. Being overwhelmed by work without an effective response means that we need antidotes to burnout.

There are tools in time management that can be used. They include assertive communication, scheduling, journaling, delegating, prioritization, and other various note-taking applications.

Supposing that articulate, top performing, ebullient and enthusiastic friend losses their edge? If our stellar performers become withdrawn chances are they are facing the debilitating effects of burnout.

Being detached is a sign that the machine requires oiling, greasing and change of the air filter which has become clogged.

Seeking or providing professional support becomes imperative. It can be coaching, training, mentoring and counselling. It isn’t a weakness to ask for assistance from more informed people.

Self-care knowledge is a superpower. There are forms of reading that can generate rejuvenation. There are reenergizing conversations and draining talks. It reminds us of the GIGO concept.

There is a difference between critiquing life or work with a constructive frame of mind and mischievous and tendentious negativism.

I mean these people can kill you with criticism at the drop of a feather. Yes, life can be nasty and harsh. However, being a tap for negative news is a personality problem.

That light in the tunnel isn’t always an oncoming train. Negativism can become an existential threat.

Magoma is an HR specialist and trainer. [email protected]