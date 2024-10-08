Pick-up loads: The difference between theft and robbery

Two: Fit a “tailored” tonneau cover over the load-bed. This will defend against dirt and weather and act as a deterrent against theft, but a plastic or fabric cover will not keep a determined villain out for long. Very expensive Kevlar or a heavy steel sheet would be more of a challenge…and a nuisance to the user, too. But the tarpaulin option is light and relatively inexpensive.
Three: Fit a fibreglass canopy over the load-bed. Unless this is very well engineered, it may be less secure against thieves than the passenger compartment, but more secure than a tarpaulin.
Four: Bolt a large and lockable “strongbox” to the load bed immediately behind the passenger compartment bulkhead. A tin trunk would be better than nothing, but preferably the box should be made of steel plate and have a lock that is not vulnerable to a sledgehammer. Waterproofing is important. The position should cause least disturbance to the cargo area and puts the weight where it belongs – low down and in front of the rear wheels.
The three load bed options all have a cost, add weight, and can involve a bit of extra hassle. But although they do not turn your vehicle into an impregnable “armoured” unit, any deterrent comes with a message to any invader: Simply snatching something from an open load-bed is “theft”- a relatively minor offence. Taking the same item in the same place after slashing a cover or smashing a canopy or strongbox is “breaking and entering” (robbery, not theft), which carries a much more severe penalty.