Pick-up loads: The difference between theft and robbery

What is the best way for users of pick-ups or double cabs to secure luggage against weather or theft? Baji

There are four main options:

One: Store relatively small but precious goods in the passenger compartment. As discreetly as possible, e.g. behind the backrest of a bench seat.

Two: Fit a “tailored” tonneau cover over the load-bed. This will defend against dirt and weather and act as a deterrent against theft, but a plastic or fabric cover will not keep a determined villain out for long. Very expensive Kevlar or a heavy steel sheet would be more of a challenge…and a nuisance to the user, too. But the tarpaulin option is light and relatively inexpensive.

Three: Fit a fibreglass canopy over the load-bed. Unless this is very well engineered, it may be less secure against thieves than the passenger compartment, but more secure than a tarpaulin.

Four: Bolt a large and lockable “strongbox” to the load bed immediately behind the passenger compartment bulkhead. A tin trunk would be better than nothing, but preferably the box should be made of steel plate and have a lock that is not vulnerable to a sledgehammer. Waterproofing is important. The position should cause least disturbance to the cargo area and puts the weight where it belongs – low down and in front of the rear wheels.