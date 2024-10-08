Pick-up loads: The difference between theft and robbery

The three load bed options all come at a cost, add weight and can be a bit of a hassle.
 

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Gavin Bennet

What is the best way for users of pick-ups or double cabs to secure luggage against weather or theft?  Baji

There are four main options:

One: Store relatively small but precious goods in the passenger compartment. As discreetly as possible, e.g. behind the backrest of a bench seat.

Two:  Fit a “tailored” tonneau cover over the load-bed. This will defend against dirt and weather and act as a deterrent against theft, but a plastic or fabric cover will not keep a determined villain out for long. Very expensive Kevlar or a heavy steel sheet would be more of a challenge…and a nuisance to the user, too. But the tarpaulin option is light and relatively inexpensive.

Three:  Fit a fibreglass canopy over the load-bed. Unless this is very well engineered, it may be less secure against thieves than the passenger compartment, but more secure than a tarpaulin.

Four:  Bolt a large and lockable “strongbox” to the load bed immediately behind the passenger compartment bulkhead. A tin trunk would be better than nothing, but preferably the box should be made of steel plate and have a lock that is not vulnerable to a sledgehammer. Waterproofing is important. The position should cause least disturbance to the cargo area and puts the weight where it belongs – low down and in front of the rear wheels.    

The three load bed options all have a cost, add weight, and can involve a bit of extra hassle.  But although they do not turn your vehicle into an impregnable “armoured” unit, any deterrent comes with a message to any invader:  Simply snatching something from an open load-bed is “theft”- a relatively minor offence.  Taking the same item in the same place after slashing a cover or smashing a canopy or strongbox is “breaking and entering” (robbery, not theft), which carries a much more severe penalty.

