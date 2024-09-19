Sparing your wallet from a lot of hot air…

Is it better to use the” fresh air” or “recirculate” setting on a car’s AC? What are the pros and cons? Cool Dude

A car’s air conditioning system uses a lot of juice, working to pump refrigerant through a compressor and a cooling radiator, and then to operate a high-volume fan to push cooled air into the passenger compartment.

So, it creates extra drag on the alternator…which is driven (via a belt) by the engine. This load both reduces engine power and increases fuel consumption, noticeably. So, you want to minimise the work the AC has to do.

On a hot day, the outside air temperature might be about 30 deg C. You probably want to get that down to about 20 deg C in the car.

On the fresh air setting, all the outside air being drawn in is at 30 deg C, all the time, so the AC has to work at full blast to get that down towards the target, all the time. Its work is partly “undone” with every new breath it takes.

On the recirculate setting, the AC quickly gets the existing air inside the car down well below 30, and it doesn’t have to work so hard to get that already cooled inside air to an even lower temperature.

And once the temperature is down to where you want it, the AC only has to keep it there, not reduce it further.

To optimise that process, when the AC is switched on wind up the windows to keep the cooled air mostly captured.

So, generally, you should almost always run your AC on recirculate, and only set for fresh if the air in the car is (or becomes) musty.

The need for this is further reduced because even on recirculate, the AC does draw in some (though less) fresh air. Even on recirculate, the power and fuel consumption penalties will exist – they will be less but not zero.

When an AC is working hard, those penalties can be 10% or more than with the AC turned off. That’s enough to make a marked difference when you accelerate hard to overtake…and when you come to refuel.