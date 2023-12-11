Personal Finance Budgeting for the holidays: Pro tips to help you avoid the 'Njaa-nuary' financial stress



By LINET OWOKO

As the year draws to a close, people usually take their annual leave to relax from their regular work routine.

For many, the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year as they plan a vacation with their loved ones. However, all these activities often require a lot of money.

Most people admit that the whole process can be stressful, particularly when it comes to budgeting, as the holidays can significantly impact their bank balance, leaving them facing financial distress in the coming new year, a condition commonly referred as Njaa-nuary ( a corruption of the word January, with the first word translating to hunger in Kiswahili.)

According to the WorldRemit 2023 Cost of Christmas study, Kenyans are expected to spend up to 24 percent more on Christmas this year compared to last year, highlighting the high costs associated with the festivities.

To avoid overspending and enjoy the season, Belinda Kiplimo, a financial planning advisor and wealth management professional says it's important to plan a holiday budget and follow realistic strategies to overcome the stress that comes with the festivities.

“Utilise simple budget methods that can be implemented on the go such as the 50, 30, 20 budgeting rule that divides any income into three wide proportions,” says Mrs Kiplimo.

“Out of the 100 percent of income received, apportion 50 percent to pay for needs (obligatory expenses),30 percent to wants, (expenses that are not obligatory) and save the remaining 20 percent.”

According to Mrs Kiplimo, the 50 percent allocation could pay rent before you leave for the holiday, pay for school fees, transport, and every other personal need.

The apportioned 30 percent can be used for entertainment, eating out, and giving gifts. Gift-giving, she says, is a major contributor to holiday stress, as commercialism, materialism, and money can take away from the true spirit of the season.

The remaining 20 percent that is saved should be able to earn some more money. “Some quick options of saving include saving the 20 percent into a Sacco, or interest-bearing bank deposits, money market funds including the more volatile trading opportunities such as investing into the stocks market,” she says.

According to the WorldRemit survey, the majority of holiday expenses, equivalent to 56 percent of the estimated average monthly household spending of Sh32,611, are allocated towards Christmas gifts, while 23 percent is dedicated to decorations.

It's important to calculate transportation costs to and from your holiday destination.

“Whether it’s travelling to the village or another city, visiting tourist destinations. Get to understand how much fuel or how much it will cost to take up certain transportation modes. Once you arrive at the tour destination how much are you expected or comfortable to spend? If you can, begin to set aside this money, say, at the beginning of the year or months to the holiday, or if you are fortunate enough to access bonuses do it.”

The point, Mrs Kiplimo says, is that you set aside holiday funds in a separate account that you can access once you begin travelling, and you ease the stress of last-minute spending or worse, seeking funds to spend. You also can enjoy early bird discounts for items such as tickets.

The cost of Christmas essentials, including decorations and food, is expected to rise, further burdening many households even as they try to make the holiday a memorable one.

Planning the perfect holiday can often lead to disagreements, according to Jude Gichuki, a financial management consultant based in Nairobi. If financial constraints are causing stress during the holiday season, he recommends brainstorming strategies to alleviate this pressure.

Go for the sales

It's always a good idea to keep an eye out for seasonal sales, such as Black Friday in November, when many online and offline shops offer great deals. These discounts can be a great way to get a head start on your Christmas shopping and save some money.

A pro tip to keep in mind is to make sure you include an estimate of the cost of each item so that you have a good idea of how much you might have to spend.

Stick to your budget

It's important to include budgeting in your Christmas preparations. By creating a budget, you can gain a clear understanding of where your money is going and identify areas where you are spending the most. Consider dividing your budget into categories such as food, gifts, and decorations to help you manage your spending. Having a budget will also enable you to keep track of your Christmas expenses.

Create a list

Christmas can be a busy time of year, from winding down to making holiday plans. Making lists can help you stay organised and save money.

Avoid the Christmas rush

To ensure a smooth Christmas, it is important to avoid leaving preparations and plans until the last minute. This includes shopping. Now that you have a list, start ticking things off as soon as possible. Take advantage of specials and deals while they are available, as prices tend to rise as we get closer to the big day. Remember to enjoy the process as much as possible!

Look for the best prices

It's important to save money when shopping for gifts, food, and decorations. To do this, be sure to compare prices from different stores both online and in person. Take the time to do your research and find the best deals to make the most of your money.

Volunteering with a charitable cause is a way to participate in the holiday spirit without adding financial burden, according to Mr Gichuki.

Lastly, it's important to remember two things when it comes to holiday spending. First, it's better to avoid taking on debt - try to work with the money you have. Remember the saying, "Scratch where you can reach." Secondly, if possible, try to come together with friends and relatives to save up for a desired holiday or for gifting common people in your social group such as elders, parents, or guardians.

