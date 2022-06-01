Personal Finance Always take charge of your business destiny even when the odds are stacked against it

By JORAM MWINAMO

Over 95 percent of all companies in most economies in the world are SMEs contributing between 30 percent and 50 percent of GDP and sometimes up to 50 percent of employment. When governments want to create jobs, they look to SMEs. Their cumulative impact on employment is usually in multiples and not incremental.

If 100,000 SMEs create a job each, that’s 100,000 jobs. Corporates, on the other hand, are known for restructuring and efficiency. However, for them to create these kinds of jobs it would take years and lots and lots of scaling.

Despite this large contribution, SMEs still don't have a home in many economies. Their fragmented nature also mutes their voice. Their impact nonetheless continues to be felt.

The Big Baraza

In 2020, a few of Kenya’s SME professional services experts came together and decided to create a forum, The Big Baraza, which is tailored for SME conversations by entrepreneurs and institutions that are interested in engaging with them, creating relevant products and services or integrating the small firms as part of their value chain so that they feel heard and interact with one another.

Two years later, the Big Baraza is now mainstreamed into an annual convention, organised by the SNDBX.

Enlightening conversations

The truth is adversity is not the enemy of progress rather it can be one of the greatest enablers of progress. In fact, many adept business owners will tell you that opportunities abound despite adversity. The trick is how to spot them.

When a disruption happens, three places to consider when looking for opportunities are to first observe how your customers are consuming your product afresh and ask yourself whether your product meets their need or their goal.

Secondly, understand their challenges which could range from lack of access; customers can be denied access to a service or product because it is too far or it is not available at the right time. Limited know-how

Customers often lack knowledge on how to use a solution. Which is why companies such as IKEA made DIY furniture thus making it possible for everyone to become a carpenter.

Lastly is time limited time. Sometimes customers just do not have the time to consume a product or service. This is why convenience-driven solutions backed by e-commerce platforms have become extremely popular. Online shopping complemented by free delivery and payment on receipt are irresistible.

The Big Baraza is an unmissable opportunity for business owners to reflect and refresh their commitment to the dreams they once had when they began their journey.

Just like a vehicle needs regular service to keep performing at its optimal level, entrepreneurs too need a pit stop such as the one the Big Baraza is offering, where they can access professional service experts who will diagnose and advise them on practical solutions to attempt growth even in a broken economy.

Through keynote addresses, workshops, break-out sessions, from notable speakers who have built businesses, SMEs will interact and discuss frustrations of building a business, adapting to changes in the operating environment and positioning for growth, financing and scale.

These conversations will also be held with key players in an SME’s life; government, private sector players, the SNDBX experts, financiers and others within the ecosystem.

The Big Baraza hopes to carve out a niche in the Kenya calendar as the one event that finally puts SMEs on the map, raises their voice and showcases their impact.