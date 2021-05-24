Personal Finance Assume you’re killing own firm to beat competition

By DAVID J. ABBOTT

More by this Author Summary Business is much about problem solving.

“A well defined problem is 90 percent solved” said Albert Einstein. Effective problem-solvers are able to look at issues from a number of perspectives.

One of the most useful ways to do it is to get out of your own head space, and see things from the viewpoint of your competitor.

Imagine your most threatening competitor wants to kill your company. What would they do?

How do you innovate, reinvent, even when you feel stuck? How do you break out of an ‘in the box’ mindset and see things differently? Is your organisation falling victim to the arrogance of the Titanic syndrome ? Doing one simple fun engaging 40 minute ‘kill the company’ exercise with your management team may get the group unstuck, and spur innovation.

Lisa Bodell, who wrote a book called Kill the Company in 2012, says the biggest risk is not having a poorly performing company. It is being too complacent, too comfortable with the day to day status quo. What worked in the past, and works today, might not be effective in the future.

MOST THREATENING COMPETITOR

Imagine you are the CEO of your most aggressive competitor who would like to see you out of the market. In other words, kill your company. If you were in their shoes, what would you do? How would they annihilate your products and services?

Take 40 minutes with your managers and staff and ask them what would they do? Brainstorm, go a bit crazy, come up with the conventional responses and the wacky ideas. Nothing should be excluded. Put them down on index cards or sticky notes.

Take a few minutes to cluster the threats by theme, put them up on a wall where everyone can see them.

Have an open discussion on what has been discovered. Now group them by small, medium and large threats. Which ones seem the most real?

‘Don’t try and boil the ocean’. In other words, it’s impossible to respond to everything. Pick the top three threats, and draw up an action plan on how the organisation can best respond.

This approach works just as well when looking at a product or service, and also can be used in the public sector, and among the NGOs.

Somehow, we have to have the agility to pivot (to change direction) and always have a plan B. Ask penetrating questions, the kind that make the management team uncomfortable. Our world is full of answers, just Google and you will find the answer to just about anything.

RIGHT QUESTIONS

One possibility is that, as Artificial Intelligence gets entrenched in the workplace, managers who have ‘the answers’ will be in less demand, perhaps even redundant.

But what will be in high demand is those who can ask the right questions.

Thanks in part to the 1997 film, everyone knows the story of the Titanic that hit an iceberg in the chilly seas of the north Atlantic in April 1912.

At the time, it was the world’s largest man-made object, a marvel of technology that was thought to be unsinkable, carrying 2,224 passengers and crew.

Tragically, 1,500 souls perished. History tells us the tragedy could have been averted.

Nadya Zhexembayeva calls this the Titanic syndrome: “A corporate disease in which organisations facing disruption create their own downfall through arrogance, excessive attention to the past, or inability to recognise the new and emerging reality.”

At the risk of sounding all doom and gloom, Ms Zhexembayeva believes: “In the coming five years, one third of all businesses are expected to be gone.

Seventy-five percent of all attempts to transform and save those organisations fail. And when it comes to our individual careers, 47 percent of all existing professions are expected to become unnecessary in the next 25 years.”

For some, perhaps the main threat is internal, not an outside competitor. “The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars … But in ourselves,” as Shakespeare wrote in his play Julius Caesar.

Take the case of Sheila whose business was booming two years ago, but now sales are down. Sheila feels frozen like an animal afraid to move in the headlights of an oncoming car.

She just does not know what to do, as she watches her reserves getting depleted.

Default position when we feel stuck is generally keep doing what we know, hoping for the best. Sometimes we feel we have invested so much in certain products or approach we just don’t want to let it go. This is the sunk cost fallacy, when we continue actions because of our past decisions based on investments of time, money, resources, rather than taking another route.

Simple example would be feeling the pressure to eat all the food on our plate when we order a big meal and have paid for it.

Like clinging to a piece of wood in cold stormy seas, we just don’t want to let go. One compromise approach would be to look down two paths. While keeping with the traditional product offerings, explore other avenues, beginning with asking customers how one can serve them better.

CHANGE SELF

What is it they really value? How you can take the pain out of the purchasing decisions, and just simplify the whole process?

Many have experienced the ‘kill the company’ effect due to the Black Swan event of the Covid-19 pandemic that hardly anyone saw coming.

Popularised by Nassim Nicholas Taleb, a black swan is an event that comes as a surprise, has a profound impact, and is often inappropriately rationalised. [In other words, there will always be a few pundits who say “I told you so”.]

These ‘unimagined’ occurrences are scattered throughout history in science, technology and in the course of nations.

They are the events that the traditional risk analysts never saw coming, and don’t even think about.

Corporate reinvention is tough, but perhaps that starting point has to be to look within ourselves.

Russian author Leo Tolstoy expressed it best: “Everyone thinks of changing the world but no one thinks of changing himself.”