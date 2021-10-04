Personal Finance How to manage boardroom wars using mediation

By CATHY MPUTHIA

Corporate governance is the way companies are run and to what purpose.

It identifies who has power, accountability or makes decisions.

It is in essence, a toolkit that enables management and the board to deal effectively with the challenges of running a company.

Boardroom disputes are common and must be dealt with promptly as they can result in acrimony that could undermine its effectiveness and the company’s performance.

Therefore, it has been argued that most corporate governance rows are due to how board members interact with one another in discharging their duties.

Such conflicts could take the form of disagreements between directors and top management over strategy or financial policies.

When disagreements arise in an organisation, it is in its best interest to manage them effectively, efficiently and expeditiously.

This determines whether the underlying issues can be resolved or the disagreement can morph into a dispute that can have detrimental effects on the affairs of an organisation, including its financial performance and public image.

Therefore, a good corporate governance framework ensures the availability of a reliable mechanism for managing emerging and existing disputes.

Alternative dispute resolution mechanisms (ADR) is a framework of voluntary and amicable procedures for resolving corporate governance disputes more quickly and at a lower cost than by using traditional court litigation.

It includes negotiation, enquiry, mediation, conciliation, expert determination and arbitration.

Litigation is time-consuming and due to the need for expeditious results and continued working relations, it makes it a less viable mechanism of managing governance conflicts.

Most ADR mechanisms seek to address the root cause of conflicts unlike litigation, which concerns itself with reaching a settlement.

Mediation is a method of conflict management where parties gather to seek solutions to the conflict, with the assistance of a third party who facilitates discussion and the flow of information, aiding in reaching an agreement.

Parties craft the terms of an agreement by consensus and it may be enforced as a contract.

Arbitration is a proceeding voluntarily chosen by parties who want the settlement of a dispute determined by an impartial arbitrator of their mutual selection.

They agree in advance that the arbitrator’s decision, based on the case merits, will be final and binding. If they choose non-binding arbitration, they retain the right to bring a claim before the court.

Negotiation is also one of the most fundamental ADR mechanisms in managing governance conflicts effectively.

It is an interactive process in which parties attempt to find mutually acceptable solutions to the issues at hand without the aid of a third party.

Section 139 of the Companies Act provides that a director may be removed from office by ordinary resolution of the firm at a meeting before the end of the director’s tenure, subject to the director’s right to protest the removal.

A company’s articles can also provide for the removal of a director from office. However, the company must notify the Registrar of Companies of the cessation of a director within 14 days.

It is crucial for board members to resolve their disputes amicably and to provide mechanisms for the same in their corporate governance structures as this promotes effective decision-making, financial and trading well-being of the company, shareholder and stakeholder relations with the management, public confidence and trust.

Consequently, it builds and upholds the corporate brand and image.

This can be greatly achieved when the board members maintain civility and edify collegiality when relating with one another.