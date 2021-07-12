Personal Finance Legal options beyond the national borders

By CATHY MPUTHIA

Last week marked a milestone for Kenya’s constitutional law practice as lawyers battled it out during the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) appeal. As the country awaits the verdict on August 20, many are asking themselves if the ruling will settle the matter.

The Court Of Appeal ruling next month though significant, doesn’t necessarily mean that Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) litigation is over. The aggrieved party still has the option of taking the matter to the Supreme Court for select issues.

The Supreme Court has jurisdiction to hear appeals from Court Of Appeal on constitutional matters, and matters of public importance. BBI is both a constitutional matter and a matter of public importance. The Supreme Court can affirm, vary or overturn the decision of the Court Of Appeal. We however wait to see what steps the loser in the BBI appeal will take.

The Supreme Court will be the last option for the litigants of the BBI case, nationally.

The question that lingers on my mind is if the BBI case can be taken to regional and continental courts once national remedies are exhausted. In considering this as a further option, I have not looked critically into the BBI case to ascertain the position.

Regional and continental courts, for example the East Africa Court Of Justice (EACJ) and the Africa Court Of Justice (ACJ), can entertain certain matters brought by individuals and NGOs but only for select issues.

In this article I will consider the extent of jurisdiction of both courts. This is not necessarily related to BBI but is general to options people have once national remedies are exhausted.

The EACJ can hear cases based on appellate human rights issues. These may include infringement of human rights. It seems a similar provision was evoked in the Nigeria-Twitter spat. Activists are reported to have filed a case in the West African regional court at Ecowas, challenging the decision by the Nigerian Government to ban Twitter. The case was hinged on human rights violations of freedom of expression/media.

This shows that regional courts can hear cases against member states in so far as human rights issues arise. EACJ and ACJ would have jurisdiction to entertain human right violation cases even after the Supreme Court rules.

A case filed by some Mali nationals at the ACJ cemented this position; Moussa Kante & 39 others versus the Republic of Mali. The claimants worked for a Malian state corporation and were allegedly sacked without due process being followed. This constituted a breach of freedom from discrimination and the right to fair hearing both human rights issues.

The ACJ found it had jurisdiction to entertain the claim. This means a person whose rights have been infringed by a state corporation can consider filing at a regional court once some national remedies are exhausted. It is an interesting precedent that an employment case against a state corporation raising human rights issues such as freedom from discrimination (tribalism and gender discrimination) can be litigated at ACJ.

The main advantage of a regional filing is that it enhances judicial independence especially in countries where state interference of judicial processes is high. Such cases receive a lot of global limelight, therefore a good avenue to fight a cause. The cons include the logistical challenges. ACJ is in Khartoum while EACJ in Arusha. Litigating in these courts require a high level of expertise due to the technical nature of the cases. The courts have limited jurisdiction in hearing cases against states and only in human right issues therefore limiting type of cases.

It is not clear how enforceable the rulings are.