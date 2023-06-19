Personal Finance Medical insurance: Can I top up my benefits before the cover lapses?

By MAUREEN IRUNGU

Medical insurance is generally structured into inpatient, outpatient, maternity, dental and optical benefits. Each benefit is usually priced independently depending on the limit requested and the associated risk associated.

The outpatient benefit is the limit one uses on a day-to-day basis, and it is generally the most utilised, which makes it the most priced benefit.

The standard renewal period is usually one year. The moment you purchase a benefit there is an amount of premium paid to the same which runs for the whole year.

That said, the simple answer to your question is no. It is not possible to top up mid-year. Allow me to break down some of the reasons as to why top ups mid covers are not allowed:

Policy design and structure

Medical insurance policies are typically structured with specific terms, conditions, and coverage limits that are agreed upon by the policyholder who is the person buying the cover and the insurance provider.

These limits are put in place to ensure that the insurance company manages risks effectively and allocates accordingly an amount to be paid which is called a premium.

Once the coverage limits are exhausted, the policyholder has utilised the full benefits allocated for that policy period hence why topping up of benefit mid-cover is not allowed.

Risk assessment

Insurance companies normally assess the risks associated with providing cover to individuals or groups.

They consider factors such as age, health status, medical history, and other relevant information to determine the premiums and benefits provided.

If a policyholder exhausts their benefits mid-coverage, it may indicate a higher risk level, and the insurance company may require additional underwriting or assessment before providing further coverage.

Anti-selection

If one decides to buy a particular limit for the whole year, they are priced the same accordingly. If by any chance you deplete the cover mid-year, say in this case you bought an outpatient limit of Sh100,000 in January 2023 and by June 2023, you have already depleted the cover and you decide you want to buy the limit again, that is a case of anti-selection.

This means you have now established that your health risk is much higher than what the insurance company has priced for based on the premium paid and benefit limit purchased.

Therefore, if the insurance company was to allow for top-ups mid-cover, they would end up incurring losses.

Policy stability & predictability

Medical insurance policies are short-term in nature, typically one year. This stability and predictability help insurance companies manage their financial planning and risk projections.

Allowing top-ups mid-coverage could introduce uncertainty and disrupt the financial calculations made by the insurance company.

While it may seem restrictive, these limitations exist to ensure the stability, fairness, and financial viability of insurance policies for both the policyholders and the insurance providers.

Risk and cost management

The ability to tap into unused benefits when one benefit has been depleted is not allowed in medical insurance. Usually, insurance companies allocate premiums for the different types of benefits.

Once a particular one has been depleted, it means that the allocated amount for that benefit has been fully utilised. Remember before you get a cover, the insurance company carefully assess risks and calculates premiums based on the coverage and benefits provided.

By setting specific benefit limits, they can manage their financial exposure and ensure that the premiums collected are sufficient to cover potential claims.

Allowing insured members to tap into unused benefits from other categories may increase the insurer's risk exposure and potentially lead to higher costs.

The only way one can tap into their unused benefit is if the scheme is funded. A funded scheme is where you as the client sets aside money which is managed by the insurance provider.

In the event you want to visit the hospital and you have already utilised completely a particular benefit, you have the choice of utilising the amount in the fund. If the same is not a funded scheme but an insured scheme, there is no such flexibility.

Generally, insurance is very complex in nature and that is why there exists intermediaries such as insurance brokers whose main role is to simplify the process for you and advise on the best offer and solution to suit your needs.

