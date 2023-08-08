Personal Finance Procrastination a graveyard of great ideas that are hardly implemented

By RICHARD MAGOMA

Human beings mass produce ideas but a gargantuan amount of those ideas go to wastelands. A lack of action means failure on a grander scale, especially when it is a consistent habit.

"Ideas are a dime a dozen. People who implement them are priceless," says Mary Kay Ash. Herb Kelleher adds: "Strategy is overrated. We have a strategic plan. It's called doing things."

The adage of action speaks louder than words is more instructive and transformative. Some words connote the same meaning as execution, they comprise achievements, accomplishments, implementation and action.

Execution is converting ideas into tangible results. Human beings are driven by the desire for self-actualisation.

But the journey to success, excellence and purpose is never realised by a majority of us due to the inability to execute ideas.

Psychologists who have studied production tell us that we generate countless ideas daily. However, some go to waste.

Organisations and people survive and flourish through the innovative and creative ideas they churn out and implement.

In boardrooms, we produce very many concepts but most of them land at the Dandora dumpsite, which means that these ideas never see the light of the day.

So, we remain in a rut. A lack of execution can also be associated with procrastination. When we remain stuck we attract resentment, stress and jealousy.

Successful men and women are people of action. Successful people are those who execute their ideas.

The greatest problem in human existence isn't a lack of ideas but inaction. It is the lack of ethics of implementation that afflicts most of us. Perhaps even abject can be traced due to low-key execution.

At the epicentre of the lack of execution is the graveyard of all ideas, procrastination. Procrastination isn't a lack of ideas but the postponement of actualising those ideas.

What underlies procrastination? At the underbelly of procrastination is avoidance, low self-esteem, self-defeatist thought processes, negligence, fear of being criticised, fear of failure and perfectionism.

One of the most valued competencies in a job description is that of being proactive, which means being responsible for one's success. In the book Seven Habits of Highly Effective People, Steve Covey has lucidly analysed the concept of being proactive.

This means that a person of action doesn't blame outside circumstances consistently. Proactive people have a very action-oriented linguistic apparatus. Remember Barack Obama's Yes, We Can? Language is powerful. It can mould and shape our actions.

So that means we must use language that is empowering, inspiring and liberating. We can use words that promote and encourage action.

In strengthening one's proactivity, we have to set SMART (specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and time-bound) goals, not fearing failure. If we use weak language we are bound to hit the walls.

The other reason we fail is that we don't have the discipline of writing our goals down in a physical or virtual notebook.

Recently I was doing a time management webinar and attendees gave numberless applications that can be used in information storage.

They include Evernote, Microsoft OneNote, Google Keep, Simplenote and many more. The rationale behind notes taking is to avoid forgetting to harvest phenomenal concepts that can transcend our realities.

Does attitude influence execution? We motivational speakers love saying our attitude determines our altitude.

Our heads can be capable of creating big ideas. However, if we don't have the requisite attitudes we fail miserably.

If there is impunity, then there will be less or zero action.

Ideas flop because there is a lack of adequate dexterities. For one to accomplish a certain task they must possess the requisite skills.

Leaders should conduct a competency analysis of the capabilities of their teammates. This will help in understanding the strengths and weaknesses that are existing.

Leaders who choose incompetent colleagues will fail. Indeed, knowledge is power. We transform and transcend through the acquisition of improved knowledge.

Obsolete knowledge means we will be wallowing in nonfulfillment. Both from an organisational or professional standpoint we must invest in learning and development.

There is an adage that says leaders are readers. It means that to promote the actualisation of the vision, mission, purpose and core values there must be continuous acquisition of fresh knowledge through learning budget and policies.

People who excel are those who know how to allocate and optimise resources. Goals that have inadequate and insufficient resources will lag as sources of frustration.

Successful execution is a product of clarity. Goal ambiguity can cause irreparable damage to the strategic direction of anyone. It is critical to be convicted. This is about being committed 100 percent.

This is being single-minded like Michael Faraday or Marie Curie or Eliud Kipchoge. I love the work ethic of the late Kobe Bryant (Mamba mentality).

Execution fails because there is no encouragement. Being inspired by a crew works wonders. For us to perform outstandingly well we need a team of supporters that give supportive and positive feedback.

Kind words are fuel to success.

Mr Magoma is an HR Specialist and Trainer. [email protected]