Seeing possibilities against your biases

DAVID J. ABBOTT

Cognitive psychology is the study of how we process information and categorise it.

In other words, understanding how the hard disk memory functions, where we file the information away, what we pay attention to, and what we choose to ignore.

Where does management work really first happen? How is it possible to avoid the confirmation bias and what is O2P? How is it that the decisions others make can seem crazy, just plain irrational?

When does management or leading activity occur? Is it in a conference room, on the machine shop floor, on a truck loading bay? Or, perhaps in this time of Covid-19, at their desk, working from their laptop at home?

For managers, one of the most common of cognitive biases is the confirmation bias, which is the “tendency to search for, interpret, favour, and recall information in a way that confirms or supports one's prior beliefs or values.

Our brains work based on patterning, looking for things we recognise, that we have seen before. This is quite useful, it allows us to do things quickly, like make a cup of tea, or format a spreadsheet. It is just something we know, we are on automatic pilot, doing all those tiny tasks quite rapidly, with barely a conscious thought.

Managers go through the day, almost unconscious about making all sorts of decisions. This is not a bad thing; it allows us to get things done quickly, to be productive.

Most of these decisions are pretty simple, binary — yes or no choices — with some falling into the ‘maybe, not sure’ category. For the less capable, and perhaps overwhelmed, some critical tasks get ignored, and just ‘fall through the cracks’, only to create more problems later.

But the higher you go up the management totem pole, things can start to get a bit foggy, less clear cut. All the facts and data required to make an intelligent choice on a course of action won’t likely be available. In the many cases, it will be a rare luxury to have all of the relevant data before making a decision.

Truth is that delicate decisions have to be made on the basis of incomplete information, which leaves the manager open to confirmation bias — meaning paying attention to data that supports the decision to be made, and probably dismiss or choose to ignore the information that does not. How can this be avoided?

There is another approach to avoid the confirmation bias trap. Invert the process, take some time before acting on your decision and ask yourself what would’ve happened if you made the opposite choice.

Gather the information and data you would need to defend this opposite view, and compare it with the data used to support your original decision. Then reevaluate your decision in light of the bigger picture pool of information. At this point, the view may still be not be perfect, but will be much more balanced.

In making management decisions, ego quickly kicks in. The nature of humans is that we want to be seen to be taking the correct best course of action. Understandably managers always want to be right, a lot of time and energy is spent propping up egos to appear knowledgeable, accomplished and confident.

To have that appearance of a text book leader, who is certain in their judgment.

Try a simple ‘certain in judgement’ experiment; make a list of say 10 things. Could be 10 management decisions and predict how you think they will go, what the outcome will be. In other words, you are guessing, whether the planned activities will work the way you expect. Chances are if you get a 50 percent ‘goes as expected’ you are doing well.

Some things will go as planned, some will experience what engineers call the stochastic variable, the ‘bugger factor’ and the outcome won’t be the expected.

There will be disappointments and pleasant surprises.

Continuing on the theme of applying the scientific method, let’s try another little related experiment based on the premise, the hypothesis that ‘If you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change’.

Again, write down how you see a situation, and how it may be possible to see it from a another perspective. It’s important to write it down.

Keep it secret or share it with your colleagues and track and share the outcomes.

Likley that the evidence will suggest that somehow things seemed to unexpectedly shift. Let’s call this: O2P (open-to-possibility) thinking which is when you give people and events room to surprise you, hopefully in a good way.

But why is it that staff and managers don’t behave the way we think they should? Why is it that people’s actions seem odd, almost irrational at times?

Imagine you are on a beach in Mombasa looking down at an ant that seems to be taking a confusing route. From the ant’s perspective, it is taking the best, most energy efficient path, avoiding those little mountains of sand, and choosing to take the smooth route through the valleys.

Sometimes, managers and staff decisions can seem confusing, and just plain wrong, but their actions, are just a reflection of how they see the situation, from a sometimes more limited ant-like perspective.

Does all this seem a little crazy? “A child has no trouble believing the unbelievable, nor does the genius or the madman. It’s only you and I, with our big brains and our tiny hearts, who doubt and over-think and hesitate,” wrote Steven Pressfield.