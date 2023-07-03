Personal Finance Tax relief on retirement medical savings is a good idea, but a lot of sensitisation needed

Senior citizens find themselves without adequate medical coverage, relying on their meagre savings to cover healthcare expenses. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By SIMON WAFUBWA

More by this Author

Good health is one of the key pillars to a successful retirement yet this age group is highly vulnerable and the need for hospitalisation increases as one ages.

In fact, statistics show that 60 percent of an individual’s medical expenses are incurred after retirement age - usually 60 years.

The proposition in the 2023/24 Budget statement to provide tax relief of 15 percent or Sh5,000 on contributions to Post-Retirement Medical Funds (PRMF) and exempting the earned investment income from income tax, is a positive step towards addressing the challenges faced by retirees in meeting their healthcare needs.

A few weeks ago, the Retirement Benefits Authority released findings of a survey that showed that 92 percent of retirees pay for their own healthcare while the rest rely on family and well-wishers.

It is in fact the main expense for those retiring, with one in five spending their lump sum payment on medical bills and loan repayment.

Many private insurances charge higher premiums for medical insurance or even deny coverage to those aged above 65 due to the perceived higher risk associated with their age.

Senior citizens, therefore, find themselves without adequate medical coverage, relying on their meagre savings to cover healthcare expenses.

Due to either lack of awareness or incentive, post-retirement medical funds (PRMF), on the other hand, have witnessed slow uptake since their inception in 2018.

This is why the government's initiative is a commendable consideration. The proposal acknowledges the financial strain faced by retirees and aims to alleviate this burden.

It encourages individuals to save for their post-retirement medical needs and ensures that age-related premiums do not become an undefeatable obstacle for the elderly.

By exempting the investment income earned by PRMF from income tax, the State seeks to reduce the strain on government expenditure for medical care.

This initiative promotes personal responsibility for healthcare savings while ensuring that retirees have access to dignified healthcare without solely relying on limited government resources.

It is a significant step towards building a sustainable and equitable healthcare system.

Nevertheless, several gaps still need to be addressed to ensure its effectiveness and inclusivity for all retirees.

Insufficient awareness remains a significant challenge regarding PRMFs. Many employees (including the self-employed) and pension scheme members are still unaware of the available options, impeding their ability to take advantage of these funds.

Collaborative efforts among regulatory bodies, pension industry players, and employers are necessary to design and implement comprehensive awareness initiatives.

By increasing sensitisation efforts and providing clear information on the benefits and accessibility of PRMF, we can bridge the awareness gap and empower individuals to make informed decisions about their post-retirement healthcare savings.

While tax relief and the exemption of investment income are steps in the right direction, it is crucial to ensure that these benefits reach individuals across all income levels.

The proposed tax relief limits of 15 percent of contributions or Sh5,000 per month, whichever is lower, should be designed to accommodate the financial capacities of diverse income groups.

Given the importance of healthcare in retirement, savers should be enticed to save more with higher relief limits.

Additionally, efforts should be made to make PRMF accessible to all workers, including those who are self-employed.

Ensuring inclusivity will guarantee that everyone has an opportunity to secure their healthcare needs in retirement.

By fostering collaboration among stakeholders, improving awareness campaigns, and tailoring the benefits to various income groups, we can build a healthcare system that guarantees dignified healthcare for all retirees.

Together, we can create a brighter future with financially stable retirees who have access to comprehensive healthcare.

Mr Wafubwa is the CEO of Enwealth Financial Services.