Understanding your medical insurance

By MAUREEN ZAWADI

Question: How do I differentiate between acute and chronic ailments, and between pre-existing and newly diagnosed chronic ailments?

“That is not covered!” This is one of the most unpalatable statements one would want to hear from a medical service provider at a time of dire need and expectation that their health insurance policy would come through for them.

The health insurance policy can be difficult for an insured to interpret, especially because of the insurance jargon in the fine print.

Unlike a good book, it is not a document you can curl up with and casually read from beginning to end — yet you must understand it because it not only protects you if you need to make a claim but ensures that you are fully aware of what is included in your cover and what is not.

Common scenarios where the aforesaid disheartening statement may be heard is when lodging claims for acute versus chronic ailments and pre-existing versus newly diagnosed chronic ailments.

Let’s briefly delve into their differences:

Acute vs chronic ailments

Most illnesses can be categorised as acute or chronic. Acute and chronic conditions differ in how they develop and how long they last.

Acute conditions occur suddenly, have immediate or rapidly developing symptoms, and last a short time, often only a few days or weeks, for example, the common cold.

They are usually caused by a virus, an infection, an injury or an accident.

Chronic conditions, on the other hand, are long-lasting in that they develop slowly and potentially worsen over time. Some common examples are cancer, arthritis, asthma, diabetes, and HIV/Aids.

Chronic conditions are often caused by unhealthy behaviours that increase the risk of disease such as insufficient physical activity, poor nutrition, smoking, and overindulgence in alcohol.

Most chronic ailments are not directly transmissible from one person to another thus termed non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the main types of NCDs are cardiovascular diseases (such as heart attacks and stroke), cancers, chronic respiratory diseases (such as asthma), and diabetes.

Unfortunately, the NCDs claim 41 million lives per annum, which is equivalent to 74 percent of all deaths globally, according to the WHO.

Pre-existing and newly diagnosed chronic ailments

Now that we have established what chronic conditions are, it gets easier to distinguish between pre-existing chronic and newly diagnosed chronic ailments.

As far as your health insurance policy is concerned, an illness diagnosed or injury experienced is pre-existing if it existed before a certain point in time which, in this case, is before signing up for your health insurance cover.

That is simply how the term ‘pre-existing’ in your insurance policy is construed.

In the context of chronic diseases, we can define a pre-existing chronic condition as a chronic illness, medical condition or injury for which you have been diagnosed, sought treatment, and could be managing.

Newly diagnosed chronic ailments, therefore, are technically the inverse — these are diagnosed and necessitate treatment post-signing up for health insurance cover.

Thankfully, many healthcare providers have in place chronic management programmes to better manage these conditions by providing coordinated care and promoting better healthy living.

Although insurance policy interpretations may be convoluted and vary among insurance providers, it is best to sit with your respective insurer or an insurance expert, such as your broker or agent, to fully grasp the scope of your health insurance policy as most insurance companies provide coverage up to specific or full cover limits for the conditions discussed while others may entirely exclude them.

