Personal Finance Why legal services ought to feature from first day

By CATHY MPUTHIA

More by this Author Summary Lawyers are needed from the time of incorporation of the business to its closure.

A lawyer will give you pre-incorporation advice on the best form of business to incorporate and also will advise you on compliance and other regulatory issues.

A lawyer will also help you draft your foundational documents upon which all other aspects of your business will be pegged on.

I was invited as a speaker at a conference on the importance of legal services for a business. From the event, I discovered that not many enterprises appreciate the importance of legal services and often end up procuring the services when it is too late.

I noted that this was caused probably by a lack of exposure or awareness. A lot of people feel that legal services are needed only when one goes to court. Yet this is not the case, as I will demonstrate in this article. Legal services are probably one of the most essential services that your business needs for continuity.

For example, they will help you draft the deeds and memorandums of association, which are the constitutional documents of the business. If you get this stage wrong, then the business will start on a shaky foundation.

A lawyer can also help you in drafting policies and procedures for your business.

The importance of engaging a lawyer to assist with this or at least review the processes is to ensure that you have legally sound documentation.

A lawyer can help you assess if your human resource policy, for example, is legally sound.

Certain procedures are supposed to be part of an employer’s human resource policy such as the disciplinary process.

You need legal services when entering into contracts.

A lawyer helps you ascertain the legalities of the contracts you are entering into. With an ever-changing legal environment, it is important to have an expert advise you on contractual issues for your business.

The lawyer will help you get the best deal out of the contract.

A lawyer will help you with compliance issues. Some aspects of your business may be regulated and the lawyer will be able to advise on that. This has the added benefit of an improved relationship with stakeholders.

A lawyer is important in overall risk reduction for your business.

There are some costly mistakes that your business could make in the absence of sound legal advice.

A lawyer is a key resource when going for negotiations as they are trained in how to negotiate the best deal for you. They are, therefore, important when it comes to prevention of rows, managing conflict and dispute resolution.

A challenge many businesses have is how to access legal services. A lot of people complain that engaging a lawyer is too expensive.

In this article, I will show you innovative ways to access legal services without breaking the bank. The traditional methods of accessing legal services include hiring an external lawyer or retaining an internal advocate, which are both expensive methods.

One way to circumvent the high costs of legal services is by appointing a lawyer to your board to offer legal advisory on strategic aspects of your business. This way your business will access legal advice at a more affordable cost.

A second way is to purchase or sign up for legal software that enables you to access legal services without having to retain a lawyer.

This works well in developed countries whereby some have artificial intelligence software offering legal advice on simple issues.