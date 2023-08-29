Life & Work Poor at sales? Maybe you shoud blame your genes

By SCOTT BELLOWS

In a burgeoning tech startup in Nairobi, Nyamboke, a 24-year-old sales associate, displays an extraordinary aptitude for sealing deals.

Her conversations with clients flow effortlessly, her intuition for the right moment to make her pitch is uncanny.

Executive management starts to take notice and begin to place her increasing roles with more and more authority.

Nyamboke’s parents recall that she always had a knack for interpersonal communication. But is her upbringing or university education in business the source of her sales prowess?

Surprisingly, neither. A recent study suggests her DNA may offer a deeper clue.

In groundbreaking research, Shiyang Gong, Qian Li, Song Su, and Juanjuan Zhang unveil a startling insight into job performance within the sales sector.

Their study reveals that genetic variants related to educational achievement can predict proficiency in sales.

The research uses an innovative blend of behavioural genetics and molecular genetics to dissect the relationship between genetics and sales performance.

Originally, behavioural genetics relied on comparing identical and fraternal twins to understand the influence of genetics on behaviour.

Interestingly, the researchers took it a step further by incorporating molecular genetics, which allows them to study the effect of specific Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms (SNPs) on sales performance.

They employed Genome-Wide Association Studies (GWASs) that examine individual SNPs across the entire human genome to correlate them with human outcomes.

Unlike previous hypothesis-driven candidate-gene studies, GWASs offer a more comprehensive, hypothesis-free approach that keeps their biases and preconceived notions out of the research design.

Therefore, it strengthens the validity of their conclusions. They also used educational attainment polygenic scores to assess sales performance and found a generally positive correlation between the two.

Their methodological rigor not only adds credence to their findings but also opens new exciting but also scary avenues for the application of genetic research in the field of marketing and human resource management.

What does this mean for workers? Young professionals evaluating various career paths should look insightfully at their current skills and make realistic self-assessments and not hold unhelpful hopes for improvement unless warranted.

Although the common saying suggests that anyone can learn the skills necessary for sales, it may benefit someone to contemplate their genetic predisposition.

Such a perspective neither negates the value of effort nor makes an innate skill set mandatory for success, but it does highlight the potential synergy between genetic traits and vocational achievement.

Sales professionals already navigating the field should consider the research findings as a catalyst for introspection and evolution.

The study outlines the potential for a too-smart for their own good effect, which suggests that overanalysis can sometimes hinder performance.

Current sales professionals can also utilise adaptive learning methods that augment inherent abilities with nuanced skills.

So, challenge oneself continuously, recognising that improvement builds on both natural ability and honed skills.

Executives and human resource professionals must consider the implications of genetic realities impacting success in sales teams.

Although current ethical and legal frameworks prohibit genetic screening for employment, departments must incorporate more personalised approaches to recruitment and training.

Companies should design adaptive learning programmes that supplement natural inclinations with relevant skills, as opposed to generic training curricula.

Additionally, while genetics may inform potential, they should not overshadow the value of personality traits, corporate culture, and a conducive work environment in shaping an employee's success.

In summary, the research illuminates previously underexplored aspects of job performance in sales.

It challenges the traditional belief that nurture alone shapes career aptitude and pushes us towards a new era of personalised employment strategies.

As we increasingly consider how genetics contribute to career trajectories, we should remember that success emerges from a combination of inherent traits and sustained effort.

Have a management or leadership issue, question, or challenge? Reach out to Dr Scott through @ScottProfessor on Twitter or on email at [email protected].