Positioning your company as an authority

By NJERI KAGWE

During financially challenging times, businesses must adapt and innovate to stay afloat. As companies struggle to find new ways to create value and stay ahead, thought leadership can be an essential component of success.

Thought leadership is a company's ability to position itself as an authority in its industry by providing the most useful answers to its audience’s most pressing questions. To stand out as a thought leader, an organisation has to focus on providing consistent, valuable insights and ideas, and up-to-date information that is relevant to their stakeholder needs.

This approach can support a company by building credibility and helping it overcome resource constraints while at the same time can lead the market in resolving wider challenges affecting other businesses in the following ways:

Build trust with your stakeholders.

By sharing valuable insights and ideas, companies demonstrate their expertise and help the audience navigate their challenges. This is critical during times of financial uncertainty when customers are looking for guidance and reassurance. Is there a better way to retain customers and attract new ones?

A value-add to your audience.

During tough economic times as competition intensifies, customers are inclined to spend less. In Kenya, there are thousands of small and large businesses competing for customers' attention, thought leadership can help businesses set themselves apart from the competition by having this value-add proposition for their target audience.

Partnerships and new opportunities open up.

By staying up-to-date with the latest trends and technologies in their industry, thought leaders can identify new opportunities and capitalise on them ahead of others. Thought leadership attracts like-minded individuals and entities, thus opening a channel for partnerships and collaborations that can help businesses to expand their reach and create new growth opportunities.

Ensures careful resource allocation.

Small companies in Kenya, -even larger ones- often have limited resources, especially finances, and manpower. However, thought leadership is an inexpensive way to market a business and build a brand. By sharing their insights and ideas, smaller companies can build a following and attract new customers without spending a lot of money.

Delivers a wider market impact.

Kenya has a complex regulatory environment that can be challenging for businesses to navigate. Through sharing insights and ideas, thought leaders can help other companies understand the regulatory landscape and comply with the relevant laws and regulations. This is even more important during financially challenging times when entities come together to navigate this uncertainty and help each other make informed decisions thus minimising risks and maximising opportunities.

