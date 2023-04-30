Profiles Adrian Kamotho: Former UDA electoral dispute resolution panel member to chair Capital Markets Tribunal

Adrian Kamotho has been appointed chairperson of the Capital Markets Tribunal. ILLUSTRATION | JOSEPH BARASA | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

When Adrian Kamotho learned of his appointment as the chairperson of the Capital Markets Tribunal, he said, he was very excited despite not having expected it.

“I didn’t see it coming. All in all, I am grateful for the opportunity, and I endeavour to serve the position to the best of my ability,” he told the Business Daily of his appointment by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u through a Kenya Gazette notice of April 20.

The lawyer is not a new face in President William Ruto’s camp, having been a member of the UDA party's electoral and nominations dispute resolution committee.

In the three years that he will serve as the tribunal chair, he says he aims to restore capital markets integrity and boost investor confidence.

First in his in-tray will be to hasten the resolution of disputes that lead to the freezing of wealth.

The tribunal was established under the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) Act and its mandate includes hearing and determining appeals arising from the capital markets.

A PhD holder in Business Administration from the University of Nairobi, Mr Kimotho said the Capital Markets Authority Act was enacted years back yet the sector has evolved.

The law, he said, is not facilitative enough in light of the many activities going on in the capital markets and, hence the need for legal reforms.

“The law is crying for change, to bring it up to speed with the realities in the market,” he said.

Mr Kamotho believes there are inconsistencies in the law having been designed when some developments in the capital markets had not been foreseen.

A change in law will help align with the new Constitution and employ mechanisms that will boost investor confidence, he said.

For example, whereas there was contemplation that there would be an investor Compensation Fund Board, the Act is not clear about its formation and formulation.

It also does not provide proper guidance in terms of how people who lose their money will be compensated.

“What I think is critical going forward is to come up with a mechanism that will first boost investor confidence. One way of boosting investor confidence is ensuring market integrity. We also have to ensure that the investor and the players in the industry play by the rules,” he said.

The rules, he added, should not be too stringent to fetter new entrants.

At the tribunal, for instance, Mr Kamotho said a way has to be devised to ensure that disputes are resolved faster and conveniently.

“We should innovate ways in which the capital is released to the market soonest,” he said.

Most of the cases emanating from the tribunal end up in the High Court because the makers of such decisions may not have fully appreciated that the Constitution has broadened the lens through which disputes are to be resolved.

“That's why the Constitution in Article 159 is emphatic about the use of alternative dispute resolutions. If there are disputes that can be solved through mediation, arbitration, reconciliation, I believe the tribunal should give way and allow for alternatives,” he said.

Mr Kamotho said the tribunal should not be quick to make a mechanical decision, but it should be assessed from the viewpoint of protecting investors and at the same time stimulating the economy.

“As long as we take that into account, we can make sound decisions,” he said.

The certified public accountant notes that every time there is a dispute at the capital markets, resources are frozen, pending resolution of the matter. And the longer the tribunal takes to determine the dispute, the capital remains tied up.

“We have to come up with innovative ways of settling the disputes if there are issues that parties are generally in agreement or may not be contested,” he said.

Such matters should be separated from the main disputes, he said, and be settled soonest and allow the tribunal to focus on rows that have to undergo extensive judicial interrogation.

In his view, the role of the capital markets is wealth creation and providing investment opportunities and therefore it should be easier for an investor to choose the vehicles of investment, be it in stocks or securities, equities or bonds.

And decision-makers should invoke confidence by making sound decisions faster.

Other than being involved in court corridors and being a lecturer, Mr Kamotho said he wears many other hats.

“I am a certified public accountant, an information technology expert, and a businessperson.”

In 2019, the lawyer who loves public interest litigation, sued telecoms operators Safaricom, Airtel, and Telkom Kenya over the expiry of data and loss of unused Internet bundles.

The lawyer had asked the Communications and Multimedia Tribunal to compel the operators to seek subscribers’ consent before switching them to out-of-bundle rates.

He argued that Regulations 3 of the Kenya Information and Communications (Consumer Protection) Regulations, 2010, accords customers the right to receive clear and complete information about rates, terms, and conditions for available and proposed products and services.

Mr Kamotho also sued the government before the Environment court in 2020, to compel the Ministry of Transport to construct washrooms at designated points on major highways for use by long-distance travellers.

He argued that travellers have a right to a clean and healthy environment and it was degrading and inhuman to deny citizens basic sanitary and hygienic facilities on account of lack of money as facilities available offer the services at a fee.

The government is yet to comply with the court's directive and Mr Kamotho has sought for them to be punished for disobeying the court order.

He was also among the persons who moved to court to compel former President Uhuru Kenyatta to swear in 40 judges as recommended by the Judicial Service Commission.

Mr Kenyatta later swore in 34 judges and left out six who were eventually formally appointed by his successor William Ruto when he assumed office.

Mr Kamotho was also involved in a case seeking to compel the government to facilitate the return of lawyer Miguna Miguna after he was exiled in 2018 over his role in the mock swearing-in of opposition leader Raila Odinga as 'the people’s president’ and made several unsuccessful attempts to come back to the country from Canada.

The Capital Markets Tribunal consists of a chairperson appointed by the Cabinet Secretary, who must be an advocate of not less than seven years standing, a member who is a lawyer with at least seven years experience in the commercial and corporate sector, an accountant who has practised for more than seven years and two people with competence in the field of securities.

The secretary of the tribunal is an advocate with at least five years of experience in commercial law.

