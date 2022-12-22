Profiles Davesh Patel: If you believe in something, if you dream big, you pray over it but also work hard towards it.

Devesh Patel, Managing Director, Amex Autoparts Limited at his office on December 19, 2022. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

By JACKSON BIKO

It’s like vertigo. That’s the feeling Davesh Patel feels when he looks back to how far he has come.

From the backroom of his father’s automatic garage after finishing high school with nowhere to go because of a lack of funds. Then to the front room; dealing with customers. To then take over his father’s company, Amex Auto Parts and build it from where he left off, part by part, until where it is now a behemoth with a turnover of close to Sh1 billion.

A month ago he was feted as the Young Overall CEO of the year at the NTV-Business Daily and KPMG Gala for Top 100 mid-size companies in 2022.

“I could have been happy with just getting by in Kisumu, just going back home for lunch,” he said. “But then you want more and then you meet a woman, a woman you end up marrying, who pushes you and shows you that you can achieve more.” Yes, it’s like vertigo.

What's your history with cars?

It goes all the way to my primary and high school days. I was obsessed with cars, looking at cars, and figuring out how they functioned.

My dad owned a garage In Kisumu. I’d spend a lot of time in the workshop during my school holidays.

I'm first generation, Indian. My dad came to Kenya in the 70s. He was invited by a family that was already in the automotive parts business.

After working in garages for a while, he branched out to start his own. I'm the middle child in a family of three siblings. I was born and bred in Kisumu.

Straight after my O levels at the age of 17, I joined my dad in the garage due to circumstances; we were struggling financially and there was no money to proceed to college.

My dad saw the potential in me and gave me a lot of responsibilities. We then moved to Nairobi in 2015.

That was quite some journey…

It was. We had this one shop, really humble beginnings. We started from scratch; buying commodities from suppliers in Nairobi and selling in Kisumu.

My dad taught me everything there was to learn about the business; cleaning counters, selling to clients, sales and marketing of parts. Slowly we started building capital and our real transformation started in 2010.

We bought premises in Kisumu, stocked more goods with the capital we had, and I got married the same year.

I have a young and energetic wife. She brought a lot of skill in terms of streamlining operations by putting proper systems in place. Under her, our Human Resource department also grew, attracting great talents.

By 2015, we had hit our growth potential in Kisumu and therefore we needed to expand because we had gone into importation of the spare parts directly now from source markets in Taiwan, Malaysia, and Thailand.

By November 2015 we set up our first branch in Nairobi. Since then we've been opening more branches countrywide.

In 2013 we had six employees. Now our headcount is over 120. Our turnover is just close to Sh1 billion.

What's the secret to that success?

It's a lot of dedication and hard work. I keep telling the youth there is no shortcut to hard work. You have to be committed and embrace a lot of changes. Additionally, you have to get a good team and continuously upskill them.

As a leader, you also have to keep honing your management skills. Personally, I did some professional courses like the Stanford Seed Transformation Programme. I also attended the Fast Forward Leadership Programme, which helped me expand my thinking and business.

Not having gone past high school spurred me to do these courses. I realised that I needed the extra knowledge to do business competitively.

You could say I did everything in reverse; most people go to these big universities and then come out to learn about what they have studied. I learnt fast and went to university to affirm what I had learnt.

Before you studied these professional courses, was there some insecurity on your part seeing as you hadn’t gone to college?

Yeah. I was a very private person. I never used to speak to people in public, I didn't have that experience. Even when I was taking up the course I thought "how will I do it?"

But my wife encouraged me to go for it. She has been instrumental in not only my personal growth but also the growth of this business. We work together. She handles the finance department.

Knowing what you know now about the professional courses, would you still do them? Are they vital in business?

Yeah, they are vital because they, especially the Stanford Seed Transformation Programme, make you think differently, analytically, so to speak.

How old are you now?

I'm turning 40 next month. I'm often surprised at how I got here. Being young, it was not expected that I would take over the reins that soon. But at the same time, I'm very happy that my hard work has paid off. And it has given me more morale and boost to do even better in society.

What are you looking forward to in your 40s?

I want to build my team. I'm also looking into doing more social impact projects. I want to build a good eco-friendly business which is going to last for another 20 to 30 years.

You have been working since you were 17, do you feel like you have missed a great part of your youth?

Definitely. But even the CEO journey is a lonely one. You miss out a lot on the social aspect. When you're growing you don't have the luxury of fun, like right now I want to start golfing because the business is in a good place. I can afford to look away.

My dad is happy with where the business is. He retired but he is still a shareholder. I think he is happy that his gamble of handing over the reins to me at such a young age paid off. I think everybody likes to know they made a good decision.

You have children?

Yes, I have two, a daughter and a son. My daughter is 10 and my son 7.

Do you plan to induct them into the business at some point?

Not really. Times are changing. I don't think they will be able to do what I've done. I mean my wife and I want them to do what they feel like doing. There is no pressure for them to do what I have already done.

We want them to be happy, to flower out in whatever area they are passionate about. Whatever they want to be, be it footballers, cricketers, tennis players, or even academicians, we will support them.

What are your passions now outside this?

I am passionate about outdoor activities. I love the outdoors. I like long-distance driving and off-roading. I like hiking and cycling. So these are things I want to do more the way you asked me after the 40s. I want to spend more time outdoors.

Tell me about that? [A shrine-like model in the corner of the office]

That's our religious temple which I have created in my office. I pray to my God every day in the morning. I thank him for what we are every day.

I think it's just a religious thing which we do. I burn incense there as well. I am prayerful. I have seen the power of prayer work wonders in my life. I think if you believe in something, if you dream big, you pray over it but also work hard towards it.

Is it tough building a business and also being a father because you have to be here all the time?

Yes, it is very tough but thanks to my marriage and my wife, my partner, we work together as a team. She comes to the office three times a week.

Most of the other time she spends with the children. She does the school pickups and drop-offs. But now things are much better so I spend time with them. I love being a father, it’s been an amazing journey. It’s great seeing them do what I didn’t do growing up. It’s great sharing their joys.

Which car do you think you are?

I'm a Ferrari because I am a go-getter. I am very aggressive in business.

What car says Africa the most?

It's definitely the Toyota Land Cruiser. That is the king of the road.

That is what Africa drives on and it is always going to be one of the best vehicles Africa has ever had. And it is an over 40-year journey and it knows the terrain of Africa and can manage it.

Is there a scenario where you guys will say okay, we have built this business, it's doing well, we are selling it off, we are going to retire and just enjoy our lives?

Yeah. Because we have worked really hard. It gets exhausting at some point. There is an attachment, yes, because it’s in my DNA. I mean, I can identify any car part you bring me and match it to a specific vehicle. This is all I have done my whole life, so it’s hard letting that go but if it comes to it, I think we can let it go.

