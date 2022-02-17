Profiles John Serut: KANU stalwart who thrived in controversy

Former Mount Elgon MP John Serut. PHOTO | ANTHONY OMUYA | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

When former Mount Elgon MP John Serut appeared before the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission (TJRC) public hearings in July 2011, he could not hide his contempt for the outlawed Sabaot Land Defence Forces (SLDF).

The former MP publicly shed tears blaming the group and his rival, current Mt Elgon MP Fred Kapondi, for his woes.

The late Serut recounted how members of the SLDF almost killed him.

Kapondi shot back saying Serut was the man behind the outlawed group, by financing and planning atrocities against residents for political reasons.

The militia was behind the killing of hundreds of residents of Mt Elgon and maiming scores until their heinous acts were brought to an end in a joint military and police exercise dubbed ‘Operation Okoa Maisha’.

Serut, who succumbed to illness this week, could not shed accusations that linked him to the SLDF.

He tried so hard to deny the group, showing, for example, how it was behind his political downfall after he lost his parliamentary seat.

The TJRC report noted during the public hearings that the root of the violence in Mt Elgon was land issues, which had been simmering for years.

It started in the early 1960s when the government evicted residents from the forest and resettled them in a scheme but the evictees were never issued with title deeds. Many also remained landless.

“While the SLDF was formed with the stated initial aim of protecting the land interests of members of the Sabaot community who were squatting on land, which was to be redistributed, it also sought to advance the political interests of a group of politicians,” the report states.

In 2005, the government started reallocation of land, but the residents had to contend with reduced acreage.

The resettlement was placed in the hands of local administration and politicians who took advantage to reward a section of the people and allowed corruption to thrive.

One sub-clan felt shortchanged leading to an insurgency, which morphed into SLDF.

Their activities heightened during the election period as politicians took advantage of the militia to whip up emotions and bring numbers to their fold.

And this was the beginning of Serut’s troubles who won the Mt Elgon parliamentary seat in 2002 but lost to Kapondi in 2007. He regained the seat in 2013 and lost it again to Kapondi in 2017.

Witnesses who testified before the TJRC said SLDF originally had links to Serut but the militia switched camp when their MP supported the 2005 government evictions of the squatters.

Kapondi allegedly took advantage and launched his political bid, which he comfortably won in the 2007 election.

The group, however, grew in numbers and started levying taxes and carrying out forced recruitment while committing serious human rights abuses. An estimated 750 people were killed and hundreds mutilated. Some lost ears, limbs and in other instances, eyes gouged out.

The militia intimidated political opponents and their supporters in the run-up to the 2007 General Election.

And when the ailing former MP depleted his insurance cover as fought cancer, his daughter took to social media last October, pleading with well-wishers to help fundraise for her father. The medical bill had by then hit Sh20 million.

“So far, we’ve handled this as a family but we’re now reaching out to you for help,” her daughter pleaded on Twitter.

She instead received a backlash, mostly from residents of Mt Elgon as they recounted the atrocities visited on their relatives by militia, then supporting her father. Some, however, sympathised with her saying the ‘sins’ of her father should not be visited upon her.

Some recounted how their kinsmen disappeared without trace or were tortured by the militia.

The residents blamed him for financing the militia and planning violence against perceived opponents.

The remnants of the militia are still hovering but not as strong as they used to be and many hope that peace will prevail on the slopes of Mt Elgon.

