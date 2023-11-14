Life & Work Respect for diversity improves productivity

By SCOTT BELLOWS

In Nairobi’s vibrant Westlands, Kariuki, a creative designer at a leading advertising firm, often felt like an island in a sea of unending chaos. As a super sensor, he possessed a keen eye for detail, effortlessly picking up on the nuances that others missed.

Whether the subtle change in a client's tone during a meeting or the slightly misaligned graphics in a campaign, nothing escaped Kariuki's notice. However, his heightened sensitivity also meant he struggled in the office's high-energy environment.

The constant buzz of conversation, the relentless ring of phones, and the harsh glare of fluorescent lights often left him feeling drained and overwhelmed.

His colleague, Aisha, a super feeler, faced a different challenge. She could sense the emotional undercurrents in the office like ripples on the surface of water. Her empathy made her a favourite among her colleagues, who often turned to her for support and guidance.

But absorbing the emotional baggage of others took its toll. She found herself emotionally exhausted by the end of the day, her own feelings submerged beneath the tide of those around her. Then on the team included Omondi, the aesthete, whose love for beauty and art found expression in his immaculate workstation and the creative flair he brought to his projects.

Yet, in a fast-paced corporate setting, his artistic sensibilities often felt undervalued, his need for an aesthetically pleasing environment at odds with the office's functional design.

Instead of lumping all types of sensitive people into one category, the book by Jenn Granneman and Andre Sólo highlights a spectrum of responsiveness that shapes how individuals interact with their environment. The research delves deep into the world of highly sensitive people, revealing how their heightened sensory, emotional, and aesthetic responses define their experiences in both personal and professional settings.

It dismantles the misconception that sensitivity subsides as a weakness, instead proposing it as a potent tool for engagement and creativity.

Fellow employees, understanding these sensitivity types unlocks a path to self-awareness and self-care. It empowers individuals like Kariuki, Aisha, and Omondi to navigate their work environments more effectively, harnessing their unique strengths while mitigating the challenges posed by their heightened sensitivities.

Recognising one's sensitivity type can guide employees in seeking roles and environments that align with their inherent traits, fostering both personal satisfaction and professional excellence.

Managers play a pivotal role in creating a supportive environment for highly sensitive employees. By recognising and appreciating the diverse sensitivity types within their teams, they can tailor their management approach to suit individual needs. In overseeing super sensors like Kariuki, managers could create a quieter workspace or offer flexible working arrangements.

Managing super feelers like Aisha, leaders must foster an emotionally supportive culture and provide opportunities for her to recharge, which can prove invaluable. Then for aesthetes like Omondi, acknowledging and incorporating their creative insights can enhance team innovation and morale.

Organisations stand to gain immensely by embracing the diversity of sensitivity within their workforce. Instituting policies and practices that cater to different sensitivity types can lead to a more inclusive, productive, and innovative workplace.

This includes creating varied workspaces that accommodate different sensory preferences, offering mental health support, and ensuring that the unique contributions of highly sensitive employees are recognised and valued.

Training programmes that educate employees and managers about sensitivity can also promote a deeper understanding and acceptance of sensitivity traits.

In conclusion, the research by Jenn Granneman and Andre Sólo sheds light on the nuanced world of sensitivity, challenging our traditional views and opening doors to a more empathetic and effective approach in the workplace.

Employees and organisations can embrace the above insights to build a work culture that not only acknowledges but celebrates the depth and diversity of human sensitivity.

In doing so, they unlock the potential of their workforce, fostering an environment where every individual can thrive and the company can profit.

